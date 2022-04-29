WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Seniors Dakota Wingo and Leyton Parker stepped up as No. 6 Pioneer moved to within one win of the Class A state tournament by defeating Woodland, 24-2, and Arapaho-Butler, 8-6, Thursday, April 28, 2022, at John D. Riesen Field.
Pioneer, 39-1, can qualify for state with a win in the championship game on Friday.
Arapaho-Butler will face Shattuck at 2 p.m. Pioneer’s game will follow.
Arapaho-Butler beat Shattuck, 12-3, Thursday, while Shattuck eliminated Woodland 4-2.
Wingo drove in five runs in both games with a pair of two-run homers against Arapaho-Butler, the second one in the bottom of the fifth with Parker aboard broke a 6-6 tie. Wingo scored three runs.
Parker was seven of eight for the day. He homered in both games and scored four runs against Arapaho-Butler being aboard on both of Wingo’s homers and having a solo homer in the second.
“As a senior, I knew I had to do it,’’ Wingo said. “I was really excited today. Both (homers) felt good off the bat. They got the runs in. I was just happy I could perform when I needed to. I knew for sure the second one was out.’’
Wingo was not nervous when he came up with two outs and Parker on first in the fifth.
“I think I was prepared for that moment,’’ he said. “I was good. I was pumped up. It was competitive (against Arapaho-Butler). That makes it more fun.’’
Parker said the pressure brought out the best in him and Wingo.
“I always count on him to drive me in when I get on,’’ he said. “I told myself it was going to be a new day today, and I started to relax more. I took more cuts in the cage and got it done. I never felt any pressure. I just played and tried to put the ball in play.’’
Winning pitcher Ty Parker, who had thrown three straight no-hitters, struggled, giving up eight hits and six earned runs — one in the first, two in the second and three in the fourth. He shut out the Indians in the fifth and sixth before leaving after striking out Eric Flores to open the seventh on his 120th pitch of the day.
That is the maximum allowed by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. Reliever Dayton Thrower struck out Rance Lax and Jackson Baker to end the game.
“Ty really battled,’’ said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen. “I told him that was the best game I’ve ever seen him pitch. He looked at me funny, but the reason I felt that way was he didn’t have good stuff … he struggled early … but got the job done.
“That was a really good game … it would have been fun to watch if you weren’t coaching in it.’’
Aides Casas, with one out in the sixth, doubled. Riesen chose to walk Brett Griffin intentionally. Clean up hitter Ryan Carlisle hit a grounder to third baseman Wingo, who touched third for the force and threw to first to complete the double play.
“If he (Carlisle) hits a homer, everybody says I’m an idiot,’’ Riesen said. “The reason it worked is Ty executed and Dakota made a good play on the ball.’’
Thrower had Pioneer’s other RBI when he singled in Wingo in the fourth.
Against Woodland, Brayden Drewke was two-for-two with four runs scored. Thrower was two-for-four with a triple. Jakob Munholland was two-for-two with two RBI.
