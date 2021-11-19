Leyton Parker ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns as Pioneer ran past Wetumka 54-8 on Friday to earn a spot in the Class B football quarterfinals.
Two of Parker's touchdowns came on cross-country plays of 70 and 96 yards. His other score went for 20 yards.
Wetumka managed to play the Mustangs even in the first quarter, which ended 8-8. However, Pioneer blew the game open by scoring 24 in the second period and 22 in the third. The Mustangs ended the game in the third on the 45-point mercy rule.
Caden Humphries and Ty Parker scored two touchdowns each for Pioneer. Humphries' touchdown runs covered 6 and 53 yards. Ty Parker's scoring runs were for 1 and 38 yards.
Pioneer's defense also got into the act by scoring a safety.
As a team, the Mustangs rolled up 418 yards total offense, 408 on the ground. Pioneer's defense held Wetumka to just 125 yards, including minus 15 on the ground.
Pioneer, 10-1, will face Shattuck next week in the quarterfinals. The Indians, 9-2, defeated previously undefeated Velma-Alma 44-26.
TIMBERLAKE 46, BOISE CITY 0
HELENA — Undefeated Timberlake continued to roll through the Class C playoffs Friday, beating Boise City 46-0 to earn a spot in the semifinals.
The game ended in the third quarter on the 45-point mercy rule.
J.J. Pippin scored three times for the Tigers on runs of 42 and 17 yards and a 44-yard pass from Ethan Jenlink. Pippin had 101 yards rushing and 60 receiving.
Jenlink also scored on runs of 5 and 10 yards and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Merric Judd.
The Tigers recorded their fourth straight shutout and sixth in their last seven games. They held Boise City to just 114 total yards while racking up 367 of their own.
Timberlake, 12-0, will play Tyrone, 10-1, next week. The Bobcats beat Midway 54-8. On the other side of the bracket it will be Waynoka against Mountain View-Gotebo. The Railroaders beat Maud 44-6, while the Tigers beat Wesleyan Christian 70-19.
DEWAR 58, GARBER 8
DEWAR — Undefeated defending state champion Dewar ended Garber's season in the Class B playoffs, beating the Wolverines 58-8.
The Wolverines conclude their season 9-2. The game ended in the third quarter on the 45-point mercy rule.
Ty Chester scored Garber's only touchdown on a 46-yard scoring pass from Brett Howry in the second period. Carson Schovanec added the two-point conversion.
Jamieson Ross was the key for Dewar as he ran for two touchdowns and threw for four.
Dewar, 12-0, will advance to the quarterfinals next week against Seiling. The Wildcats, 9-3, beat Caddo 60-14.
