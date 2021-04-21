Pioneer took care of business on Wednesday, with wins over Yale and Frontier in the Class A District Tournament at Pioneer High School.
The Mustangs (32-4) defeated Yale in the first game 12-0. Dayton Thrower started the game for Pioneer, throwing four scoreless innings, seven strikeouts, zero walks and only giving up one hit — a single in the second inning.
“I thought in the first game Dayton Thrower pitched really well,” Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen said. “He really got ahead of hitters and really threw well.”
On the offensive end, Dakota Wingo went three-for-three with an RBI double. Seven of the Mustangs nine batters landed a hit.
In the second game Pioneer defeated Frontier 13-3, setting up a rematch between the two teams in the district championship.
Riesen said he was pleased with the wins, but expected more out of his club coming into postseason play.
“I didn’t think we played with the intensity that I was hoping for coming into a playoff situation,” Riesen said.
Pioneer jumped out to a 4-0 lead coming out of the first inning but an error in the second allowed Frontier to score their first run of the game. After scoring one run in the top of the second inning and allowing two by Frontier in the third, Pioneer found themselves in a ball game with a 5-3 lead heading into the fourth.
Holden Koontz started the game for the Mustangs and picked up the win after pitching four innings and giving up three hits, three earned runs and striking out eight batters. Pioneer finished off their opponent with an eight-run fifth inning that ended the game in a run-rule.
Riesen said he was happy with the way his pitcher bounced back after some things didn’t go his way.
The team has been on the right side of quite a few blowouts this season and Riesen has been stressing to his team the importance of competing against themselves and not just their opponent.
“It’s really not a disappointment or anything,” Riesen said. “It’s just one of those things where I expect a lot out of these kids because of the ability that we do have.”
The Mustangs have won eight-straight since hitting what Riesen described as a “lull” in the middle of the season. Pioneer went 2-3 in a seven-game stretch in early April, which accounted for the majority of the team’s four losses this season.
Riesen said that the key for having the kind of season his team wants to have is staying focused for all seven innings.
“Baseball’s such a mental game that you can’t lose focus even a little bit or it can just really throw you off your game,” Riesen said.
Pioneer won’t have long to reassess what they didn’t like from Wednesday’s games and Riesen said that’s a good thing, because the team doesn’t want to make any changes to the formula that’s worked so well for them.
“Hopefully we’ll just come out and have focus for seven innings,” Riesen said. “We’re not really trying to do anything different, just maybe get a little more hooked up between the ears, so to speak.”
The championship game, which had originally been scheduled for 11 a.m. , has been rescheduled for 10:30 a.m. If Frontier wins, the two teams will face off again at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.