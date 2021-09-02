The Mustangs faced an unusual situation last week after its game against Seiling was canceled when eight Seiling players became sick and were unable to play.
The cancellation moved Pioneer’s opening game to Friday, Sept. 3, a home game against Coyle starting at 7 p.m. Instead, the Mustangs scrimmaged Oklahoma Bible Academy onThursday, Aug. 26, giving both teams some much-needed practice before the season opener.
Pioneer head coach Gus Overstreet said he didn’t think the Mustangs gave, “their best effort.”
“When you’re looking forward to playing a game and then you’ve got to play a scrimmage, it’s just one of those things,” he said. “But I was really pleased with how the boys did in their scrimmage. There was a lot of learning for us, we made some mistakes, but the nice thing is we got them fixed. You don’t want to just go through things and have them be easy for you, you need to face some adversity and I think that’s what we had last weekend.”
Pioneer will be breaking in a new quarterback this season, and sophomore Ty Parker was chosen to lead the team after going through a quarterback battle with freshman Israel Gonzalez. Parker will be a solid option for the Mustangs in the ground game with his athleticism and decision making.
“The nice thing about Ty is he’s a pitcher,” Overstreet said. “He started for coach Riesen in baseball, he can handle pressure and everything, but it’s a little different aspect when you get on the football field. I think he’s gonna do extremely well, he does a good job of taking command of the team and calling the plays and getting people where they need to be lined up. I can’t wait to see what he’s gonna be like in a game situation.”
The Bluejackets are looking to improve on a 1-8 season last year in Class C. It was an unusually slow season for Coyle, who has won at least seven games every year since 2014. Coyle is on a two-game losing streak in the series, with its last win coming in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.