Pioneer will continue its pursuit of a state tournament berth on Thursday when the Mustangs travel to Sterling.
Pioneer will open play at 1:30 p.m. against Porter Consolidated. If Pioneer wins that game, it will face either Sterling or Wilson. If the Mustangs lose, they will face the loser of that game.
“I’ve gotten some info from different schools I’ve talked to and it sounds like they are pretty solid,” said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen of Porter “It sounds like they are a pretty young team. It sounds like their best pitcher is a freshman, but he’s a pretty talented freshman. We are going to have to get after them. We can’t look past them.”
Pioneer had a nine-game winning streak snapped by Hennessey on Monday. Prior to that, the Mustangs, 29-7, hadn’t lost since before to winning the third straight Merrifield Office Plus Invitational at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Mustangs enter the tournament ranked 14th in Class A and will be joined by 20-4 Sterling, ranked third, Porter Consolidated (26-15, 19th in Class A) and Wilson, 17-6.
“They are really solid top to bottom,” Riesen said of Sterling. “They have an outstanding catcher and three good arms. They are definitely one of the top teams in the state.”
Riesen hasn’t decided on a starter against Porter, but is hoping to save junior Ty Parker to pitch against Sterling, should the Mustangs make it that far.
Risesn hasn’t scouted Sterling or Wilson very much, but said he would do it while watching their game, right before Pioneer’s on Thursday.
“I think it’s a pretty tough regional,” Riesen said. “You have Sterling that’s in the top three and has three losses, then us at 14, we are 29-7. You have Porter Consolidated that has 26 wins and then Wilson which is 17-6. It’s a pretty tough regional and we are going to have to go play. Whoever comes out of it is going to have to fight hard.”
Riesen said either Brock Weber, Jacob Munholland or Branson Doyle will start against Porter.
“That’s what we feel gives us the best chance to win tomorrow,” Riesen said.
Weber is 5-0 this season and has a 1.31 ERA. Munholland is 5-0 and has a 1.42 ERA. Doyle started the final game in the Merrifield tournament. He is 3-1 with a 2.30 ERA.
“We are excited to have Brock back and healthy.” Riesen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.