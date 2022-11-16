After a 40-6 win over Davenport, Pioneer is looking down the barrel of undefeated, 10-0 Dewar Friday at Dewar.
The Dragons advanced with a 78-20 win over Gans last week.
"We gotta put our hard hats on and get our work pails," said Pioneer head coach Gus Overstreet on how the Mustangs are preparing for Dewar. "It's going to be a very physical game. The deeper you make it into the playoffs, the more physical the games are. There's a reason why they are ranked in the top five — to me they are one of the top teams in the state."
After starting the season 3-0, with losses to Shattuck, Laverne and Weleetka, the Mustangs went on a five-game winning streak before a regular season-ending loss to Regent Prep, 55-48.
"I think it helped out tremendously," Overstreet said of the gauntlet Pioneer went through early in the season. "Every team we played besides Shattuck — they would have made the playoffs but the injury bug got them hard — every team we played in non-district is still playing."
Dewar runs a read option attack on offense.
"Their quarterback and tailback are really good," Overstrret said of key players for Dewar. "The quarterback does a good job of reading it, he will pull it whenever he wants to. Their tailback , if he finds a window he is gone. They have a lot of threats we have to be ready for."
Pioneer will look to senior running back Caden Humphries after his 373-yard game against Davenport last week, the latest of a plethora of such games this season.
That performance brought Humphries to 2,692 on the season. Humphries has scored 32 times this year.
"Caden is going to give us everything he has," Overstreet said of his senior back.
Overstreet knows the game won't come down to one player though.
"The thing is, everybody has to fire on all cylinders if we want to win this game," he said. "We can't just rely on one kid. They know and understand that. We have to work as one."
One of the keys to the running attack for Pioneer is the offensive line, anchored by senior Sean Rich, who recently picked up a preferred walk on offer from Oklahoma State.
"They just keep getting better and better, week in and week out," Overstreet said of his road graders up front. "They have seen every type of defense thrown at them this year — every kind of slant and stunt, they've seen everything. They keep getting better when they see different looks."
Despite Pioneer only playing nine games this season, six of those were against playoff teams. The Mustangs went 3-3 in those games.
