Pioneer, 14-11, will be counting on tradition when the Lady Mustangs travel to Ninnekah to take on Ninnekah and Okarche in a Class A district tournament.
Ninnekah and Okarche play at noon. Pioneer faces the loser at 2 and the winner at 4. The survivors play at noon Friday, followed by a second final, if necessary, at 2.
The Lady Mustangs have won 21 of 23 districts during coach Dave Riesen’s tenure. While this has been a rebuilding year, the expectations are the same.
“Our seniors have never known anything but winning at districts,’’ Riesen said. “I hope they can take charge a bit. If we go and compete, make the routine plays and throw strikes, we can win this thing. It’s fairly wide open.”
Ninnekah is 19-12 while Okarche is 10-13. The Lady Warriors beat Okarche 6-3 earlier this season. Pioneer has not played either team.
The season has been frustrating to a degree since Pioneer had to cancel some games because of low numbers.
“Everybody is healthy now,’’ Riesen said. “We hope we can finish on a strong note.’’
Ava Milacek leads the Pioneer attack with a .402 batting average, 17 RBI and 40 runs scored. She is followed by Olivia Crespin (.367, 34 RBI, 13 RBI), Aspen Stephens (.355, three homers, 30 RBI), Gracie Peace (.295, one homer, 20 RBI), Emma Nation (.295, 16 RBI) and Gabby Real (.279, 16 RBI).
Peace is 13-9 on the mound with a 3.76 ERA.
“If we take care of ourselves, we’ll be fine,’’ Riesen said.
The district champions advance to next week’s regionals.
Chisholm, 8-15, will host Marietta, 9-19, in a best-of-three district series at 1 p.m. Thursday. All the games will be played Thursday.
Senior Macie Andrews has been effective on the mound for the Lady Longhorns but hasn’t always had offensive support.
“Macie can be effective in holding them down,’’ said Chisholm coach Kevin Burns. “If we can score, we’ll be all right. Macie has been throwing well, we just can’t score at times.’’
The two teams haven’t played each other this season.
Andrews, Emily Arnold, Joely Harris, Maddi Fuksa and Jaylann Pina are all hitting over .300.
“We have to play our best softball tomorrow,’’ Burns said.
Kremlin-Hillsdale, 22-7 and ranked No.11 in Class B, will host Cimarron (2-16) in a best two-out-of three district at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The two teams haven’t played this season.
“We’re not approaching this any differently than we have any other game this season,’’ said Lady Broncs coach Brad Hawkins. “This is a new season. Everybody is 0-0 and you can’t take anyone lightly.’’
The Lady Broncs and Cimarron have not played this season.
Karis Stewart has been dominant on the mound for Kremlin-Hillsdale with 107 strikeouts and a 1.592 ERA. She is hitting .391 with 24 RBI.
Ty Neal is hitting .583 with 35 RBI and five homers. She is followed by Morgan Hayes (.479, 25 RBI), Taryn Smith (.386, 29 RBI) and Breanli Baker (.486, 33 RBI).
Stewart, Neal, Smith, Caroline Skaggs and Rachel Gragg have been solid senior leaders, Hawkins said.
“We play well together,’’ Hawkins said. “Our hitting has improved all year and we have played solid defense. When you have good hitting and pitching, it’s tough to beat.’’
Garber (20-9) and Covington-Douglas (18-15) will face off at 11 a.m. in the first game of a Class A district at Depew. Depew plays the loser at 1 and the winner at 3. A championship game is set for 5.
Garber has beaten the Lady Wildcats three times this season — 9-8, 11-7 and 7-3. Neither team has faced Depew this fall.
