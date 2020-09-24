WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Who looks forward to playing an opponent that has beaten them 54-6, 52-6, 52-6 and 60-12 the past four years? Pioneer's Gus Overstreet, whose team will be trying to break a four-game losing streak to the Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday at Laverne. It's the Tigers' homecoming.
When the Tigers and Mustangs were separated in district play when Class B went from 10 to six-team districts, Overstreet made sure the series continued.
"When I took over here, I told their AD that every year we're going to be playing one another,'' Overstreet said. "It's a great experience and a great learning tool to play a program like that. It's always exciting to play a big dog.''
Pioneer has gone 16-2 overall following the Laverne losses over the past three years giving strength to Overstreet's argument.
"You know you're facing a team that will hit you in the mouth," Overstreet said. "It tests your man-card in how you're going to respond. We have to take care of our business. We have to do our jobs for it to come out in our end.''
Pioneer is 3-1 after its 46-6 romp over Waukomis. Laverne, 1-1, had a game with Southwest Covenant canceled last week. Both teams have narrow losses to No. 4-ranked Cherokee — the Tigers, 28-20 and the Mustangs, 22-20.
While Laverne maintains its smash mouth mentality, the Tigers have been spreading out opponents more.
"They are getting more guys out of the box,'' Overstreet said, "but it's still the same plays they have been running.''
Laverne still runs the 3-2 defensive front that held Pioneer to a regular-season-low 83 yards rushing last season.
Pioneer has forced eight turnovers this year while turning the ball over only three times.
"The boys have been doing a pretty good job when they put their minds to it,'' Overstreet said.
The Mustangs took care of business in a 46-6 win over Waukomis last week in a game where they rushed for a season-high 500 yards, averaged 8.5 yards per carry, had two runners over 100 yards (Leyton Parker 14 for 176 and Marzell Washington 15 for 151) and had seven different players score either a touchdown or two-point conversion.
The game was scoreless after the first quarter and PHS led only 14-0 at half. They broke open the game with four second half scores.
"Hats off to the Waukomis coaches,'' Overstreet said. "They did a good job of taking the ball out of our hands. We came out a little slow, but we responded well after halftime. You can't ask any more of the backs than what they did. They know if they hit the hole hard, the linemen will make holes for them. That (different guys scoring) is a testament that it is not just one guy. We do stuff to help one another out.''
Jacob Smith, moved back to nose guard, had 11 tackles — nine solo and two assisted. He had two sacks.
"He was creating havoc,'' Overstreet said. "Our linebackers were mad because he was making all the tackles before they could get to them.''
It will be Pioneer's last non-district game of the season. The Mustangs have next week off before beginning District B-7 play at home against Garber Oct. 9.
Laverne leads the series, 7-1. The Mustangs' lone victory came in 2015, 48-28.
