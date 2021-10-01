Pioneer and Kremlin-Hillsdale failed in their bids to reach the Class A and B state tournaments Friday.
At Shattuck, Pioneer beat Laverne, 11-1 in the losers bracket finals but fell to the host Lady Indians, 29-8 in the first championship game to end the season at 39-4.
At Arnett, Kremlin-Hillsdale reached the second championship game by first eliminating Mulhall-Orlando, 10-3 and defeating host Arnett, 17-8. Arnett, though, came back to win the second game, 11-1.
The Lady Broncs finished the season at 29-10.
Chisholm’s scheduled game with Bethel was rained out.
