Pioneer will host Timberlake in a 1 p.m. girls-boys basketball doubleheader Friday.
Both Pioneer teams are 3-4.
The girls broke a three-game losing streak by beating Pond Creek-Hunter 60-32 on Dec. 19. The Mustangs have lost four straight after opening the season at 3-0. They lost to Pond Creek-Hunter 58-46.
Timberlake’s boys (7-1), ranked No. 17 in Class B, are coming off their first loss of the season — 47-40 to Ringwood on Dec. 16.
The Lady Tigers (3-5) broke a three-game losing streak by beating Ringwood, 35-34.
