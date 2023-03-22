Pioneer, 9-3 and riding a six-game winning streak, will be hosting the Chisholm Trail Invitational baseball tournament, which begins today at John D. Riesen Field.
The Mustangs, ranked No. 9 in Class A, are in the Maroon pool with Pond Creek-Hunter, Glencoe and Mulhall-Orlando
They will face Pond Creek-Hunter (1-9) at 4 p.m. and Mulhall-Orlando (7-2, ranked No. 13 in Class B) at 8 p.m. Thursday and Glencoe (4-1, ranked No. 16 in Class B) at 8 p.m. Friday.
Mulhall-Orlando faces Glencoe at 6.
Pond Creek-Hunter will face Mulhall-Orlando at 4 and Glencoe at 6 in the other pool games Friday.
The White Pool consists of Cashion (6-1, No. 9 in 2A), Drummond (4-4, No. 19 in Class A), Watonga (2-5) and Chisholm JV.
Chisholm JV will face Watonga at noon and Cashion at 2 p.m. Thursday while Watonga and Drummond share off at 10 a.m.
Friday’s pool games pit Cashion against Drummond at 10 a.m. and Watonga at 2 p.m. Chisholm JV faces Drummond at noon.
Saturday will be the championship round. The two pool winners will play at 6:30 p.m., preceded by the seventh-place game at 11 a.m., the fifth-place game at 1:30 p.m. and the third-place game at 4.
