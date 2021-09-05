WAUKOMIS — Pioneer ace pitcher Katelyn Trumbley says “pressure helps me’’
She showed why against Chisholm in the finals of the Highway 81 Classic at Riesen Field on the PHS campus Saturday.
The Lady Longhorns, with two out in the seventh, cut the Lady Mustang lead to 4-3 when Macie Andrews’ double and a throwing error brought in two runs.
Trumbley struck out Ally Meek on a high riseball to end the game after Meek had battled by fouling off two pitches on a 1-2 count.
“It felt good,’’ said Trumbley, who did not allow an earned run while fanning seven. “I tried adjusting the pitch so we could get out of the game. I was a little nervous, but not too much.’’
“That was a big strikeout,’’ said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen. “Katelyn threw very well. Defensively, we didn’t play our best, but it was just one of those things. I was really proud of how the girls battled for seven innings. We have been doing that all season.’’
“It was a good pitch,’’ said Chisholm coach Kevin Burns. “She really got it up.’’
Trumbley helped her cause by going three for four at the plate with a triple, two doubles and an RBI. She scored Pioneer’s second run in the fifth after the first double on an RBI double by Aspen Stephens. She drove in Emma Nation, who had reached on an error, in the seventh for what would be the winning run. Stephens made it 3-0 on an RB I single by Allie Booth.
“The kids came up with some timely hits,’’ Riesen said. “Aspen’s was really big. It gave us a little bit of momentum.’’
Andrews struck out eight in six innings in taking the loss. Pioneer broke a 0-0 tie in the fourth when Alissa Harding had a bloop triple down the right field line and scored on a wild pitch.
“If a couple of things go our way, it’s a different ballgame,’’ Burns said. “I was proud of the way our girls played. They didn’t give up. this was the first time this season we showed this kind of fight in a close game.’’
The Lady Longhorns got on the board in the sixth when Emily Arnold tripled and scored on a throwing error on the cut off throw.
Andrews was called to pitch when co-ace Emma Marlatt was sidelined by the flu.
Andrews’ seventh-inning heroics were set up by a single by Jacelyn Killen, a fielder’s choice by Joley Harris and a walk to Jaylynn Pina.
“Chisholm kept fighting and had a lot of good at-bats,’’ Riesen said. “They probably put the ball in play as well as anyone has against Katelyn this season. The Andrews girl did an outstanding job. It’s good to beat a program like Chisholm’s. We always enjoy playing people we respect and there’s no one that I respect more than Kevin and Jimmy (CHS assistant Johnson).’’
Harris was two-for-three for Chisholm, who dropped to 14-10 overall.
Pioneer improves to 21-1 with the win.
