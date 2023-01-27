Pioneer’s girls and Ringwood’s boys proved to be morning teams at the Skordle Downtown Basketball Festival at the Stride Bank Center Friday.
Kiernen Haugen, standing a head taller than her opposition, scored 34 points to lead the Pioneer girls past Ringwood, 51-30. Rowdy Schmidt had 13 points as the Red Devils hit 11 threes in putting down the Mustangs, 51-30.
Haugen was 15 of 22 from the field and four of eight from the line and was the lone Lady Mustang with more than five points. The rest of her teammates were six of 28.
“We were able to move the ball well and find our post player and get her looks,’’ said Pioneer coach Haylie Wilczek. “She is very athletic. It was a good team win. Hopefully, that will give us some confidence in the next few weeks going into the playoffs.’’
Ringwood was only eight of 47 from the field against a pressure Lady Mustang defense. Pioneer had quarter leads of 10-4, 26-11 and 40-22.
“We did a good job running our help defense,’’ Wilczek said. “We contained their shooter for the most part and were able to get in transition and get some easy buckets.
“Our defense seems to make up for some of our mistakes on offense. We take a lot of pride in our defense, playing man-to-man, communicating and helping being there to play together.’’
Greyc’n Anderson led the Ringwood attack with 17 points, including three treys.
“No. 2 (Haugen) was a bad match up for us,’’ said Ringwood coach Brandon Bittner. “We played hard with a lot of effort, but when we had open shots early we didn’t finish and that made a lot of difference.’’
Pioneer is now 7-11 and Ringwood drops to 5-14.
RINGWOOD 59, PIONEER 40 (B)
The Red Devils raced out to an 11-0 lead to open the game and didn’t look back in avenging a 51-46 loss to the Mustangs in the Okeene Invitational finals on Jan. 17.
The Mustangs missed the first 10 shots and didn’t score a field goal until Marcellus Owens connected with 4:15 left in the first half.
“I’ve always said defense creates offense,’’ said Ringwood coach Sam Baker. “We came out and played. We were locked in. It’s been a week since we have played so we were ready to go. We let it go in the first quarter.’’
Schmidt was the lone Red Devil in double figures, but 10 different players scored and six of them had treys — four by Schmidt and three by James Greb.
“We moved the basketball well and got everybody involved,’’ Baker said. “A lot of it was just attacking and ball movement.’’
Owens and Samuel Vasquez both had 10 points for Pioneer, who were 15 of 41 from the field, thanks to going 12 of 25 in the second half.
“It was their day,’’ said Mustangs coach Mike Deckman. “They shot the ball extraordinarily well (20 of 44 after three quarters before emptying the bench) and we couldn’t get much to drop.”
Deckman tried to see the positives such as getting a lot of players some playing time.
“I saw some good things,’’ he said. “Drake Dotson (six points) played awfully well. That might have been something I would have not learned in a really tight game. Ringwood is a good team. We beat them last time so I’m sure they were excited to see us.’’
The Red Devils were playing at SBC for the first time in several years. Baker said he liked the facility and hoped the Red Devils would get a chance to play there in an area tournament.
Ringwood, 14-4, will host Waukomis Tuesday. Pioneer, 11-7, is at Medford Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.