WAUKOMIS — Pioneer’s girls will have a little more of a Christmas spirit after breaking a three-game losing streak with a 60-32 victory over Skeltur Conference rival Pond Creek-Hunter Monday at the PHS Gym.
Pond Creek-Hunter’s boys, 5-2, won their third straight game with a 58-46 win over the Mustangs, who dropped their fourth straight.
The Lady Mustangs equaled their highest scoring output of the season with three players in double figures — Aspen Stephens, 14; Kieren Haugen with 12 and Teagan Koontz with 11.
“It definitely helps going into Christmas break on a good note,’’ said Pioneer coach Haylie Wilczek. “I’m proud of the girls. Everybody played hard and everybody was successful.’’
The Lady Mustangs delivered a knockout blow with a 24-8 first quarter where they were eight of 13 from the field, including two three-pointers apiece by Stephens and Koontz.
“That was our best first quarter of the year,’’ Wilczek said. “We had a long talk about being competitive and playing to our potential and we finally got things clicking for us. We moved the ball around and we were able to execute what we wanted to do against both their man and their zone.’’
Pond Creek-Hunter, 3-4, trailed 43-22 at halftime and couldn’t get any closer than 17 in the second half. Emilie Davis and Abby Miller both had eight points to lead the Lady Panthers, who were only 10 of 33 from the field.
PC-HUNTER 58, PIONEER 46 (B)
The Panthers got 22 points from Ethan Ensminger and 14 from Jackson Jones and 11 from Gabe Jones. They had to hold off a late Pioneer rally.
The Mustangs were down by 18 (44-26) after a Jackson Jones layup with 1:35 left in the third period. Pioneer answered with a 16-1 run capped by two free throws by Ty Parker with 5:35 left.
Pond Creek-Hunter was able to get separation after Ensminger and the Jones brothers hit three-point shots on three straight possessions. The Panthers scored the game’s last seven points for the 12-point margin.
“I was proud of the way they responded,’’ said Panthers coach Darin Jones. “I thought we played well at times but we played tentative at times. We were playing like we were starting four sophomores and a senior (which they did) but we answered the call when we needed to. This group has a large upside but there’s a lot we can improve on.’’
Marcellous Owens had 20 in a losing cause. He had given Pioneer a 14-11 lead with back-to-back baskets with 2:55 and 2:13 left in the first period. The Panthers answered with a 17-3 run to go tip 28-17 with 3:11 remaining in the half.
Pioneer was eight of 30 from the field in trailing 35-20 at halftime but was able to get back in the game with second chance shots off the offensive boards.
“We dug ourselves a hole, we have done that a bunch this year,’’ said Mustangs coach Mike Deckman. “Our kids are scrappy and didn’t quit. The first half we were taking good shots but they weren’t patient shots. We were rushing our shots. The second half we were patient.
“We got it down to five but then their kids knocked down some shots. They are a good ball club. I think we are too, but we are not there yet.’’
Pioneer will be back in action Dec. 30 when the Mustangs host Timberlake in a 1 p.m. girls-boys doubleheader.
Pond Creek-Hunter is back in action Jan. 2 when it hosts Ringwood in a 6:30 p.m. girls-boys doubleheader.
