Pioneer finished the district tournament with another run-rule, this time in the championship game against Frontier at Pioneer High School.
The Mustangs advanced to the regional tournament after a four-run second and a four-run fourth inning to take a 10-run lead and end the game with a run-rule. Ty Parker was the starter for Pioneer, throwing all four innings and striking out seven batters and allowing five hits and walking one.
"Ty threw really well," Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen said. "He did a good job of getting ahead of the count and giving himself an opportunity.
Despite finishing with two run-rules on Wednesday, Riesen said he wasn't pleased with the way his team played in their first taste of postseason action this season.
"I thought we played pretty well overall," Riesen said on Thursday.
Ty Dennett had a good game at the plate for the Mustangs. He went three-for-three with a three-RBI double that broke the game open for Pioneer in the second inning.
Riesen said he's been happy with Dennett's batting since coming back from an appendectomy several weeks ago.
"Ty had a really good game offensively," Riesen said. "And he's been our catalyst since he came back from his appendectomy two or three weeks ago and the timing couldn't have been better with the injury to Layton Parker."
Riesen has emphasized over and over is the importance of "taking the right approach to the plate". Knowing when to attack pitches and lay off has been something the team has struggled with on and off throughout the season.
"We have a tendency like most high school teams where if we're not hooked up and focused at the plate, a lot of the times when we start getting ourselves out, we started chasing pitches outside of the zone and over-swinging and such. When we're focused on situational hitting, we're pretty good."
The Mustangs have been pretty good as of late. Since losing three games in a seven day stretch, Pioneer has won nine straight and has scored at least 10 runs in every game but one -- a 9-0 win against Timberlake.
They've also only allowed seven runs in those nine games.
"That's one of the keys for us, our pitching has been good all year but sometimes we don't play as good of defense, we have some mental lapses," Riesen said. "Today I thought we played pretty well defensively and when we do that we're pretty hard to score on."
"Frontier didn't have a bad game, they competed with us hard and I was more pleased with today than I was yesterday."
Three days off
"Three days off this time of year is an awful lot and we're not gonna try to do a whole lot but we're gonna try to work on some things."
"Dakota Wingo's been having a lot of really good at-bats lately."
"His approach at the plate has just gotten better and better as the season's gone on."
"Hunter Koontz is another one that's come on with his hitting lately, and a lot of it's that his approach has been much better and he must've raised his raised his batting average the last two or three weeks probably 40 points."
