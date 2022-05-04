Pioneer’s baseball team will have to wait a day for its first state tournament trip since 2015.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced Wednesday because of impending weather the Class A and Class B state tournaments have been set back a day (Friday, Saturday and Monday) but will be at the same times and sites.

Pioneer, 40-1, is scheduled to play Red Oak, 23-7, at 4 p.m. Friday at Shawnee High School. The winner will play the Tushka-Rattan winner at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The championship is set for noon Monday.

“It really doesn’t affect us that much," said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen. “The hay is in the barn now and it’s time to play. It’s just one more day waiting around to play."

Campbell is a former sports writer and current part-time writer for the News & Eagle.

