...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the
following counties, in Oklahoma, Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Bryan,
Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton,
Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay,
Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, McClain,
Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole,
Stephens and Tillman. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay, Wichita and
Wilbarger.
* WHEN...From 6 AM CDT this morning through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and
rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday morning over
a broad swath of the watch area. Another round of rain and
thunderstorms is expected later in the afternoon and will
last much of Wednesday night before ending Thursday morning.
Storm total amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected. Given
recent rainfall, these additional amounts may cause flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.