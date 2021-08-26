Seiling canceled its home game against Pioneer on Friday, Aug. 27, due to eight players being out with an illness, not due to COVID-19 as had been previously reported.
Mustangs head coach Gus Overstreet had previously told the News & Eagle their opponent canceled the game due to the number of COVID-19 cases on their team.
Seiling High School principal and athletic director Larry Milligan said the game was not canceled due to the COVID virus, but due to a different illness that has affected eight of the team’s players.
Six of the players came down with the illness over the weekend, and two more had similar symptoms earlier in the week.
Milligan said he couldn’t field a team with the eight players missing, leading to the cancellation. He said that the program currently has no active COVID-19 cases.
Overstreet later told the News & Eagle that there had been a miscommunication about what the illness that forced the cancellation actually was.
The Mustangs will instead scrimmage against OBA.
Pioneer had one game canceled last season, when Coyle was forced to miss back-to-back weeks due to having a high number of cases of COVID-19. The team still had enough time to schedule a make-up game with Cyril.
The Mustangs didn’t learn about this week’s cancellation until Tuesday, Aug. 24, at which point there wasn’t enough time to find another game.
Pioneer will play its first game on Sept. 3 against Coyle at home.
