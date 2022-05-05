WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Pioneer coach Dave Riesen will be seeing an old friend when his 40-1 and No. 6 Mustangs face No. 3-ranked Red Oak (23-7) in the first round of the Class A state baseball tournament at 4 p.m. Friday at Shawnee High School.
Red Oak is coached by former Garber coach Cody Pair, a close friend of Riesen.
“It’s going to be fun to compete against him,’’ Riesen said. “We’re really looking forward to it. We’re excited to play a traditional power like Red Oak.’’
Riesen has dealt with weather delays which set back the tournament a day with humor.
“We go 150 days without rain and now it’s nothing but rain,’’ he said.
The Mustangs were able to get in some batting practice in their indoor facility.
“It really doesn’t change much,’’ Riesen said. “The hay is in the barn. It’s time to play. It’s just one more day to wait around and play.’’
Pioneer has outscored its opposition 92-13 in the postseason. The Eagles haven’t been challenged in the postseason with wins over Gans, 10-0; Cave Springs, 10-0 and 11-0; Quapaw, 15-5 and Crowder, 11-1 and 11-1.
The Mustangs will go with ace Ty Parker (10-0, 1.10 ERA, 90 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings) against the Eagles. Parker had a stretch of three straight no-hitters.
“Ty is absolutely capable of going out and beating anyone, but we know that Red Oak will throw a kid that they are very confident in,’’ Riesen said.
The Mustangs are deep in pitching with Dayton Thrower (8-0, 1.84 ERA, 58 strikeouts in 38 innings), Dakota Wingo (4-0, 0.62 ERA, 33 strikeouts in 23 innings), Brock Weber (4-0, 1.29 ERA), Cole Koontz (5-0, 1.59 ERA) and Hunter Koontz (4-1, 4.36 ERA).
Pioneer has five hitters batting over .400 —Brayden Drewke (.520, 52 RBI, 82 runs scored), Thrower (.471, one homer, 38 RBI), Wingo (.467, 5 homers, 66 RBI), Leyton Parker (.450, three homers, 37 RBI, 81 runs scored) and Ty Parker (.442, 17 doubles, 53 RBI).
The Mustangs lone loss was to 3A Perry, 6-3 on April 25.
“What I like about our team is they don’t get too high or too low,’’ Riesen said. “When Perry beat us, you wouldn’t have known we had lost. Having an even keel in this sport is a good thing. I would anticipate they would take the field like it’s just another game. The kids have taken that approach all year.’’
Ed Skelton Field, a WPA project, is a bigger field than most with it being 350 down the lines.
“We don’t hit that many homers,’’ said Riesen about playing in a big ballpark. “We hit a lot of doubles. I hope we can turn those doubles into triples. It creates a lot more space to cover.’’
The Pioneer-Red Oak winner will play the winner of the 6:30 p.m. game between No. Tushka (27-7) and No. 2 Rattan (25-6) at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Other first round games pit No. 1 Canute (25-2) against No. 9 Hydro-Eakly (24-6), 2:30 p.m.; and No. 5 Dewar (26-5) against No. 4 Sterling (26-4), 11 a.m
“Canute swings it better than most teams,’’ Riesen said, “but any of us can win it. Most of these teams are traditional powers. It’s pretty wide open. It depends which team plays the best.’’
Pitch counts will be crucial, Riesen said. Any pitcher who throws more than 50 pitches has to sit out two full days. Someone throwing a complete game Friday probably won’t be able to come back on Monday in the finals.
“I think pitching and defense will be the keys,’’ Riesen said. “Whoever puts the ball in play the hardest the most usually gets to state at this level. If you put the ball in play hard, good things will happen.’’
Pioneer is in the state tournament for the eighth time under Riesen but the first since 2015.
The Mustangs and Dewar are the only football playing schools in the field.
