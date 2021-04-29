Fresh off of a tune-up game against 3A Jones on Monday, the No. 8 ranked Mustangs will try to knock off Davenport (17-8) in the first round of the regional tournament.
Pioneer fell 8-6 after giving up a four-run sixth inning.
They’ll be hosting the regional, which also features No. 9 Tushka (21-8) and No. 18 Arapaho-Butler (17-5). The Mustangs and Bulldogs will kick off the tournament at 11 a.m.
“Honestly I’m feeling really good about them,” Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen said about his team. “We’ve had a good week of practice, they seem really to be pretty focused on what they want to accomplish. I probably feel about as good about us right now as I have all year.”
Riesen said that he felt like the team got what it wanted out of the tune-up game. Jones (No. 3 3A-4, 18-8 overall) is a competitive team in 3A, having won the state championship just three seasons ago.
“They’re a really good team. It’s a game that we scheduled trying to get a tune-up for what we’re going to see this week,” Riesen said about Monday’s contest. The Mustangs played six different players on the mound and gave up four earned runs between them. “I think we got out of it what we wanted to, so it was a good game for us.”
Riesen said he hasn’t gotten to see much out of his upcoming opponent, but knows the team’s coach, Brett Case.
“I know they’re athletic and they’ve got a couple good arms, they’re very well coached.” Riesen said.
The Mustangs will be prepared for anything having been in this position plenty of times before.
“At this point in the season anybody you play is gonna be pretty good,” Riesen said. “I expect them to come out and battle and compete and we’re gonna have to do the same thing.”
The winners of Arapaho-Butler and Tushka will play the winners of Pioneer and Davenport at 4 p.m. with the losers facing the losers at 6:30 p.m. The championship game is set for Friday at 6:30 with another game scheduled for Saturday if a champion hasn’t been determined.
