Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet is grateful to be playing a home holiday playoff football game for the second straight year when his 9-2 Mustangs host 8-3 Quinton in a third-round game at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Mustangs, as District B-7 champions, won’t have to be making the four-hour bus trip the Savages will be making the day after Thanksgiving.
“It’s always an advantage to play at home,’’ Overstreet said. “You don’t have to travel. You know the protocols. You don’t have to worry about as much. They understand if we take care of business, we might get another playoff game at home.’’
Overstreet expects Savages coach Kenny Hokit will have his team ready to play, long trip or not. Quinton was in Class A as recently as two years ago.
The Savages’ 36-13 win over Arkoma last week was Quinton’s first postseason win since a 13-7 victory over Davenport on Nov. 14, 1997. They last were in the playoffs in 2015. Pioneer is in the playoffs for the seventh straight year.
The win avenged a 32-24 loss to Arkoma on Sept. 18. Quinton’s other two losses were to Caddo, 36-28 and the No. 1-ranked Dewar, 47-0 on Nov. 6.
“I watched them on film and it looks like they play hard and fly to the football,’’ Overstreet said.
The Savages’ defense excelled against Arkoma with junior Owen Nicholson intercepting two passes and Tyler Sustaire returned a fumble for a score.
Quinton’s other touchdowns came on a one-yard run by Gavin Glynn, a two-yard run by Caden Birckel, a 48-yard run by Sustaire and a 24-yard run by Ryan Clark.
The Savages go with a two quarterback system — one is described by Overstreet as a “bruiser’’ and the other more of a speedster outside type runner.
“Anytime you face two quarterbacks, you have to different game plans,’’ Overstreet said. “We will have to recognize who is back there at the time and make the adjustments and make sure to know what we need to do.’’
The two teams have never met. Pioneer is facing a new challenge this year in the playoffs coming in from an eastern district instead of a western district as in the past.
“It’s something new,’’ Overstreet said. “You don’t know what their coaches will do in certain situations. It will be a different kind of game. You don’t know how their kids will respond. I expect our kids will respond well and will play through the whistle.
“You have to still take the same mental outlook. It’s win or go home. We know what it takes to win games. We know how it is to lose games in the second and third rounds and we don’t want to feel that again. We know what we’re supposed to do. We’ll bring our lunch pales and go to work.’’
Pioneer was eliminated by Davenport, 54-6 at home last year in the quarterfinals during the Thanksgiving week.
With Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s expanded playoff system, the schedule is a week behind.
Pioneer has been able to focus strictly on football this week with school being out. Overstreet has kept the usual practice schedule to keep the Mustangs in their routine.
“It’s helped that we have done this before,’’ he said. “We have everybody back but two kids from last year. They know what it’s like to practice this week. It’s been a weird year with the COVID. They know every time we get to practice, you have to relish it and keep doing your jobs.’’
The Mustangs are riding the momentum of a 52-6 mercy rule win over Drumright last week in which Pioneer averaged 12.7 yards per rush and limited the Torandoes to 1.6 yards per carry on the ground. Drumright’s lone touchdown was on a 75-yard kickoff return,
Marzell Washington had 134 yards on five carries for the Mustangs, including touchdown runs of 34, 80 and 20 yards.
Caden Humphries added 38 yards on six carries, including a 21-yard touchdown run. Rafael Torres and Dakota Wingo scored the other touchdowns.
Leyton Parker has scored 18 touchdowns this season, followed by Ty Dennett with 13, Humphries with 12, Washington with 10 and Torres with seven.
“We played a complete game,’’ Overstreet said. “We had one little hiccup, but that’s easily fixed. I couldn’t have asked any more of the boys. They studied film and were ready to play. I was pleased with everyone.’’
Rowdy Hoy led the defensive charge with six unassisted and three assisted tackles. Roque DeLaTorre had three unassisted and three assisted tackles.
Overstreet said he was pleased with how Pioneer recognized the Drumright option.
“That boosted our confidence level,’’ Overstreet said.
Overstreet said the Mustangs’ success can be tied to team chemistry and quarterback Ty Dennett’s decision making.
“These boys aren’t selfish,’’ Overstreet said.
“They want their brothers to succeed. They do a good job of letting their linemen know that if it wasn’t for them, they wouldn’t have had those holes to run through. Ty commands respect. He sees a lot of things out there that I can’t see and tells me about it.’’
The weather is expected to be in the 40s, which is fine with Overstreet.
“We like it when it gets cold,’’ he said.
Overstreet said social distancing will be observed.
Fans can sit on lawn chairs on the track as long as they keep six feet apart. Masks are to be worn, especially going to the restrooms or concession stand.
Overstreet reports no serious injuries.
The winner faces the Velma-Alma/Turpin winner next week.
