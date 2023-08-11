Pioneer’s 17-2 run-rule softball victory over Oklahoma Bible Academy Thursday was just what coach Dave Riesen was looking for after the Lady Mustangs were run-ruled by Hennessey, 13-4, on Tuesday.
Pitcher Gabby Real threw a no-hitter, striking out five. Her defense did not make an error behind her. Every starter scored at least one run. They took advantage of 10 walks.
“It was good for us,” Riesen said. “We didn’t chase a lot of pitches. We were called out a couple of times overall, but we had some good discipline at the plate and some good at-bats.”
Real lost her shutout in the third after walks to Maddie Weatherford and Lillian Walden and hitting Maddox Mendenhall with a pitch and a wild pitch. She ended the game, though, by striking out Conley Cayot, getting Madison Donnell to ground out (scoring Mendenhall) and fanning Micah Wilson.
“Abby pitched well,” Riesen said. “She lost focus after that big third inning (nine runs), but once she re-focused she got right back in it.”
Pioneer scored six in the first, two in the second and nine in the third inning to end the game after three frames.
Grace Peace walked four times and scored three runs. Tristan Overstreet was 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Kayleigh Grimm was 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored.
Madyson Dunkin, Olivia Crespin, Sarah Reichle and Real scored twice. Kendra Bishop and Cali Bergdall also scored.
OBA coach Zach Titus said OBA “is just getting things worked out.” The Lady Trojans had four first-time varsity starters. They did welcome back shortstop Cayot, who missed last season with injuries.
“That’s the way softball goes,” Titus said. “This is new for a lot of our girls. It’s helpful to have Conley back. We just have to have a short-term memory and go to work.”
Both teams open play in conference tournaments Friday.
Pioneer faces Garber at 2:30 p.m. at the Skeltur Tournament in Drummond. OBA meets Medford at 10 a.m. in the Cherokee Strip Tournament at the South field at Government Springs.
