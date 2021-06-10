Attending summer baseball camps has become a yearly tradition for Dave Riesen, since first attending Enid baseball coach Dusty Eby’s camp as a player when he was 6 years old.
This year, Pioneer’s baseball camp is the largest it’s ever been, hosting 250 boys and girls from towns across northwest Oklahoma. One attendee is even traveling to the camp from Beggs, a two hour and fifteen minute drive.
Why would athletes travel from so far just to go to a baseball camp?
For some parents, and for Riesen, the camp brings back a sense of nostalgia that reminds them of their time attending the camp themselves.
“I kind of think of this as an extension of Dusty Eby’s baseball camp, the way we’ve tried to run it and everything,” Riesen said.
Eby was a state championship-winning coach for the Plainsmen baseball team, and coached Mark Price as the boys basketball coach. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1996, and continued running the camp after his retirement until he passed away in 1999.
Riesen attended Eby’s baseball camp from 6 years old until he was about 13. When he became too old to be a camper, he began working at the camp every summer.
When Riesen got offered a job at Pioneer, he started his own camp in 2003, and knew exactly how he wanted to run it.
“We ‘stole,’ for lack of a better word, his format for running a baseball camp, and it’s kind of a cool thing. Dusty was kind of one of my first major influences even though he never coached me on a team because I went to camp all those years.”
Eby liked to create a fun, competitive atmosphere at his camps. For many years, the camp was held at the Garfield County Fairgrounds, which gave Eby a wide space to be able to accommodate a large number of athletes.
Eventually a concrete slab was built where they could play a camp-favorite: slab-ball.
“It’s my personal all-time favorite,” Riesen said.
The camp still plays slab-ball (which is a game similar to wall-ball) today, albeit on a slightly different surface than in Eby’s days. Riesen still keeps the same format and games the kids play the same after all these years, even though he’s made updates to the way he instructs the kids on playing baseball.
Riesen has players from his high school team attend the camp as coaches, as well as former players and current college athletes, who help keep the camp running smoothly. The camp also has coaches from Pioneer, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Chisholm, Timberlake, Hennessey and Glencoe who came out to assist with coaching the kids.
“Coach Eby was a master of keeping kids active and busy, and I tell (the coaches) the same thing he told us when I was coaching there,” Riesen said. “He wanted to make sure that we had fun, you want them to learn to love the game, and we try to do that out here.”
The camp even has fastpitch coaches assisting the 40-45 girls who are attending this year. Riesen said the boys and girls go through the same drills, aside from the girls’ fastpitch coaching.
An on-site nurse, Randa Real, attends the camps to deal with any injuries that may occur and Riesen’s wife, Mechele Riesen, manages the camp’s registration and “runs the entire camp,” according to Dave.
“I think it’s fun because over the years I’ve had lots of these kids in camp, and when they’re in high school I get to play against kids that came to camp, and it’s kind of cool to see all the area kids that we compete against down the road that came to the camp,” he said.
