Pioneer (34-4) finished the district tournament with another run-rule, this time in the championship game against Frontier at Pioneer High School.
The Mustangs advanced to the regional tournament after a four-run second and fourth innings to end the game in a run-rule in the fourth. Ty Parker was the starter for Pioneer, throwing all four innings and striking out seven batters and allowing five hits and walking one.
“Ty threw really well,” Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen said. “He did a good job of getting ahead of the count and giving himself an opportunity.
Despite finishing with two run-rules on Wednesday, Riesen said he wasn’t thrilled with the way his team played in their first taste of postseason action this season.
“Today I thought we played pretty well overall,” Riesen said on Thursday.
Ty Dennett had a good game at the plate for the Mustangs. He went three-for-three with a three-RBI double that broke the game open for Pioneer in the second inning.
Riesen said he’s been happy with Dennett’s batting since coming back from an appendectomy several weeks ago.
“Ty had a really good game offensively,” Riesen said. “And he’s been our catalyst since he came back from his appendectomy two or three weeks ago and the timing couldn’t have been better with the injury to Layton Parker.”
Riesen has emphasized over and over the importance of “taking the right approach to the plate.” Knowing when to attack pitches and lay off has been something the team has struggled with on and off throughout the season.
“We have a tendency, like most high school teams, where if we’re not hooked up and focused at the plate, a lot of the times when we start getting ourselves out, we started chasing pitches outside of the zone and over-swinging and such. When we’re focused on situational hitting, we’re pretty good.”
The Mustangs have been pretty good as of late. Since losing three games in a seven-day stretch at the beginning of the month, Pioneer has won nine-straight and has scored at least 10 runs in every game but one — a 9-0 win against Timberlake.
They’ve also only allowed seven runs in those nine games.
“That’s one of the keys for us, our pitching has been good all year but sometimes we don’t play as good on defense, we have some mental lapses,” Riesen said. “Today I thought we played pretty well defensively and when we do that we’re pretty hard to score on.”
Pioneer will have a three day break, then play in a tune-up game before playing in the regional tournament. The break is fairly long for a team trying to play into the state tournament in late April. Riesen said he will try to use the time to practice and keep his players in rhythm without over-working them.
“Three days off this time of year is an awful lot,” Riesen said. “We’re not gonna try to do a whole lot but we’re gonna try to work on some things.”
Pioneer will face Jones at 5 p.m. on Monday at Pioneer High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.