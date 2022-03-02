ENID, Okla. — Piedmont virtually walked past Enid, 9-5 in the Plainsmen’s season baseball opener at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Tuesday night.
The 5A Wildcats took advantage of five walks in the fifth inning to score four runs to break a 3-3 tie. The first run came on a wild pitch, the second on a bases-loaded walk and Jackson Harringer drove in the other two runs on a single.
Freshman Aiden Robinson struck out three batters after coming on in the fifth with the bases loaded and no outs. He gave up the two-RBI single. The Wildcats added a run in the sixth on an RBI ground out by Weston Thomas and one in the seventh on a wild pitch.
EHS starter Jake Kennedy struck out seven and allowed three hits and three runs in four innings. He gave up a homer to Trey Migl in the second. The other two runs were unearned.
“I was really proud of Aiden Robinson,” Gore said. “We made some mistakes in the sixth and seventh that cost him. I thought Jake threw the ball well.”
Bennett Percival tied the game in the fourth with a solo homer over the left field fence. Percival had scored the first run in the second on a ground out by James Humphrey. Brock Slater’s bunt single scored Ayden Voitik with the second run in the inning.
EHS added two in the fifth on RBI by McCage Hartling and Voitik. Reliever Fidel Hatch struck out Karter Simon with runners on first and third to end a further threat.
Enid’s batters struck out only twice the first five innings but fanned four times in the last two.
“We needed a few more timely hits,” Gore said. “We couldn’t get a hit when we needed it to take the lead. We just struck out too many times in the sixth and seventh. We had quality at-bats the first five innings. Overall, we just made big mistakes defensively (three errors) and we walked too many people.”
The Plainsmen will visit Woodward at 5:30 p.m. Friday. KCRC (1390 AM) will air the game.
