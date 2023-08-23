Enid volleyball coach Gabe Watts warned his team before a match with Piedmont Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the EHS Competition Gym that the Lady Wildcats had some tall, athletic kids.
His words would prove true as the Lady Wildcat front line made the difference in Piedmont’s 3-1 victory (25-10, 25-27, 25-15, 25-19).
“Their middle hitters were able to pick us apart,” Watts said after the match. They have a good team over there. We never gave up. I’m sure there were times that they counted us out.”
Watts emphasized it was more of Piedmont playing well than Enid playing badly. The Lady Wildcats used some long runs to create some separation.
“We can’t dig holes for ourselves,” Watts said. “That happened all night. We were trying to fight back but we couldn’t get back on top when we started from behind.”
The Pacers scored only two points off their serves in the first set in which Piedmont took control with a 9-0 run that turned an 8-6 lead into a commanding 17-5 advantage.
The second set had 10 ties. Addi Polesky served four straight points to give Enid a 11-9 lead. Baylee Ross broke a 25-25 tie with a kill and the Lady Wildcats were wide on a rally for the match point.
Macy Jones — in the third set — served for five straight points to put Piedmont up 14-6 which EHS couldn’t recover from. The Pacers held off match point four straight times before a kill by Grace Robinson ended the game.
Enid led just once in the fourth set after an ace by Chavez at 3-3. The Pacers’ longest consecutive scoring streak was three.
Polesky had nine kills, five digs and one block. Lauren Jackson had eight kills, 14 assists and one block. Loren Simpson had five kills and two assists. Emma Sullivan had one block.
Baylee Ross had two kills. Kynslee Rogets had eight assists. Bailey Daniel had four kills and two blocks. Chavez had three digs. Zoey Robinson had two digs and Ella Branstetter had three digs.
The Pacers had a season-high four blocks.
“We put ourselves in the right position,” Watts said.
Polesky agreed with Watts the difference was Enid getting itself in a hole it couldn’t get out of.
“We had some rough moments, but we played well together,” she said. “They had a lot of high blockers and hitters and they were really aggressive. We’re seeing a lot of improvement. We have a lot of new girls. We just have to keep working together.”
The Pacers, 1-9, will host arch-rival Ponca City on Thursday. The freshman match is scheduled for 4 p.m., followed by the JV at 5 and varsity at 6.
“We’re still not where we need to be,” Watts said, “but I’m proud of how we fought. We made some mental mistakes and we need to clean up some things on the other end.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.