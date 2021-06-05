Oakwood Country Club will be hosting a pickleball tournament on Saturday and Sunday in association with the Denny Price Family YMCA.
The tournament begins at 8 a.m. each day with Saturday consisting of a men's and women's tournament followed by a mixed event on Sunday. A variety of skill levels are welcome to both tournaments from 5.0 to 3.0.
The event is expected to welcome players from surrounding states and across Oklahoma including Texas, Missouri and Kansas. Participants will receive a complimentary t-shirt.
For more information visit endiymca.org or call Shaun Buckles at the YMCA (580) 237–4645.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.