Enid News & Eagle
GARBER — Holden Koontz threw a no-hitter and struck out 14 as 23-1 Pioneer beat Drummond, 6-2 in the finals of the Skeltur Conference Tournament Saturday.
Koontz walked only one as three errors led to the Bulldogs scoring twice in the bottom of the first.
“Hunter was really throwing well,” said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen. “It was the kind of championship game you like to have. We settled down.”
The Mustangs committed only one error the rest of the game.
Pioneer broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. They had scored twice in the first.
Ty Dennett doubled home Koontz to make it 3-2 in the sixth. He scored on a wild pitch.
Pioneer’s Dakota Wingo and Holden Koontz singled in the seventh and eventually scored after a wild pitch and error.
Ty Parker singled home Leyton Parker in the first and scored on a passed ball.
It was Pioneer’s 17th straight win. The Mustangs will play at Oklahoma Bible Academy at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.