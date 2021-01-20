You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured

PHOTOS: Enid Pacers make debut in new gym

Enid High School gym opening

The ribbon was officially cut on Enid High School's new Gymnasium and Performing Arts Center Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. 

1 of 13

The Enid Pacers helped open Enid High School's new Gymnasium and Performing Arts Center on Tuesday. The Pacers (0-4) fell to OKC Storm 65-32 despite 15 points from senior Claire Dodds.

210120-sports-hsbb enid okc storm 3 BH.jpg

Enid's Mya Edwards goes up for a shot against OKC Storm's Amya Weakley at Enid High School Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Enid News & Eagle chief photographer Billy Hefton was on hand and filed several photos from the Pacers game.  

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for News & Eagle Sports? Send an email to daver@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you