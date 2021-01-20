PHOTOS: Enid Pacers make debut in new gym

Close
Enid's Claire Dodds puts up a shot against OKC Storm's Muhkyuh Johnson at Enid High School Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (Billy Hefton / Endi News & Eagle)
Enid's Mary Isbell shoots over OKC Storm's Akayjiah Handsom at Enid High School Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (Billy Hefton / Endi News & Eagle)
Enid's Mya Edwards drives towards the basket against OKC Storm's Madison Callahan at Enid High School Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (Billy Hefton / Endi News & Eagle)
Enid's Mya Edwards goes up for a shot against OKC Storm's Amya Weakley at Enid High School Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Enid's Lanie Goins puts up a shot against OKC Storm at Enid High School Tuesday, January 19, 2021. (Billy Hefton / Endi News & Eagle)
Willa Jo Fowler cuts the ribbon during a grand opening ceremony for the new Enid High School gym and PAC on Tuesday.
Enid School Superintendent Darrell Floyd speaks during a grand opening ceremony for the new Enid High School gym and PAC on Tuesday
, Jan. 19, 2021.
Brent Price says a few words during a grand opening ceremony for the new Enid High School gym and PAC on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Willa Jo Fowler says a few words during a grand opening ceremony for the new Enid High School gym and PAC on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Enid High School cheerleaders perform during a grand opening ceremony for the new Enid High School gym and PAC on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Enid High School pom squad performs during a grand opening ceremony for the new Enid High School gym and PAC on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
A member of the Enid High School band performs during a grand opening ceremony for the new Enid High School gym and PAC on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
A member of the Enid High School band performs during a grand opening ceremony for the new Enid High School gym and PAC on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
The Enid Pacers helped open Enid High School's new Gymnasium and Performing Arts Center on Tuesday. The Pacers (0-4) fell to OKC Storm 65-32 despite 15 points from senior Claire Dodds.
Enid's Mya Edwards goes up for a shot against OKC Storm's Amya Weakley at Enid High School Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle
Enid News & Eagle chief photographer Billy Hefton was on hand and filed several photos from the Pacers game.
Willa Jo Fowler said the dream to build a gymnasium for the high school was alive when she first joined the board in 1975, shortly after which another board member flew a group down to see a college’s field house for inspiration.
