The Oklahoma Bible Academy girls basketball team poses with its trophy after winning the 2022 Caney Valley tournament on Saturday. The Lady Trojans defeated 2A No. 18 Caney Valley 43-31 in the championship game. Conley Cayot (top row, third from right) and Leah Titus (top row, fourth from left) were selected for the all-tournament team. Cooper Cayot (bottom right) was named tournament MVP. (Photo provided)

