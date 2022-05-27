For Phoenix College’s Sebastian Alexander, getting back to Division I baseball was the goal. Living on the beach was the dream though.
Now, when the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark ends, he will be able to do both. Alexander committed to play baseball at Coastal Carolina earlier in May.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to live on the coast,” Alexander said at the World Series practice day. “I’m from Cleveland, so we don’t get the opportunity to do anything nice like that. It’s big for me, I’m excited,”
It’s easy to see what Coastal Carolina saw in Alexander, just by looking at his stats.
Alexander’s 40 stolen bases rank him in the top 10 in NJCAA. His 11 triples this season show his speed.
He showcased the speed in real time Friday, jokingly racing against a few Little League players from one of Phoenix’s host families.
“Speed is the best part of my game,” Alexander said. “It plays on both sides of the ball. You always have your speed. I try to play fast and take risks, it works out most of the time.”
While Alexander is excited, at this point Coastal is unknown, he hasn’t gotten a chance to see the campus between Phoenix’s run and Coastal competing in the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
Alexander’s commitment marks the end of his one year in junior college, but also a return to Division I after leaving Kent State.
“I started out at a D1 school and I always knew this year at Phoenix would set me up to go back,” said Alexander. “It’s the level I believe I can play at. I’m not too shocked to be going back. I just needed more experience.”
With the commitment of his dreams out of the way, Alexander has one last goal. Bring a national title home to Phoenix College.
