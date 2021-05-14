Former Chisholm golfer Kaylee Petersen capped off an impressive junior season at Northeastern State University on Thursday at the NCAA DII National Championships at TPC Michigan.
The Riverhawks made it to the championship tournament by just a stroke behind Petersen’s team-leading 18-over through 72 holes. On Thursday, the Riverhawks finished 11th and 16 strokes back behind the cutline.
The team had hoped to be one of the final eight teams playing on Friday and Saturday, but just making the tournament is a big accomplishment and Petersen plans to use it as motivation to get better for next season.
“I got all of the nerves out of the way,” Petersen said. “And hopefully next year I won’t be as nervous, and just be ready to compete and make the top eight and just go from there.”
Petersen shot 82-77-77 for a total of 236 (+20) and finished T-42.
She ended the season with five top-10 finishes in nine events including a third place finish in Las Vegas at the Warrior Invitational. On Thursday it was announced that she was selected to the WGCA All-Region team for the first time in her career.
“It just gives me motivation to hopefully become an All-American next year and work harder,” Petersen said.
Petersen’s game has come a long way from her time as a Lady Longhorn, specifically when it comes to her distance. A longtime volleyball player, Petersen decided to focus solely on golf after an injury in high school, and that’s when Petersen said her game really started to take off.
Petersen had grown up around the sport of golf, and it had always been a way for her family to spend time together.
“We’ve just all grown up around golf,” Petersen said. “It’s just been a family sport, that’s what we all do for fun – we all go out and play nine holes.”
Even through the success and recognition she’s received, Petersen is as motivated as ever to get back to working on her golf game.
“I’m just excited to build on my performance here and work with my swing coach, Tim Mendenhall to help me this summer just to get better,” she said. “I’m ready to shoot some lower scores for sure.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.