One side of Shyann Kissinger is of a driven swimmer who is the top seed at the Class 6A state meet in the 200 (1:55.05) and 500 freestyles (5:04.86) Thursday and Friday at the Mitch Park YMCA in Edmond.
“She works harder than anybody that I have ever coached,’’ said Enid coach Samuel Stewart. “I have to make her slow down a little to recover.’’
The driven Kissinger credits her success to hard work and being a perfectionist, never missing practice.
“I like the feeling of accomplishing things and of hard work,’’ she said. “I always try to be better than I can be. I love doing hard sets. Those are fun for me. I truly enjoy it and that’s what keeps pushing me. You have to love it. You can’t force anybody to keep doing it.’’
There’s a fun side to all that seriousness.
The state meet is a chance for her to renew friendships with swimmers on other teams.
Kissinger almost talks daily with Claremore’s Slyvia Admire, who she was second to in the 200 free last year. Kissinger calls her “such a sweetheart.’’
She is close to Edmond North’s Nora Walker, who beat her out in the 500 free by a nose (5:05.44 to 5:05.77). Walker is skipping the high school season to concentrate on club swimming.
“It’s my senior year,’’ Kissinger said. “I want to have fun with my friends and have good races and see if I can win the 200 and 500.
“I was a little sad about the 500 last year but I was so happy for Nora. It was really cool to see her win. I was more disappointed with my time than place.’’
Kissinger will team with Gabby Mendoza-Lara, Kadynce Brochu and Elsa Stewart for a second year in the 200 free relay. The quartet was second a year ago with a 1:43.11 at state and are the top seed this year (1:46.35).
Kissinger is close with all three and appreciates how they made her feel at home when she moved to Enid as a junior.
“The team is great,’’ she said. “I’m excited about the relay. I think we’re going to do as well, if not better than last year.’’
Kissinger, Lyla Brown, Stewart and Mendoza-Lara are seeded ninth in the 200 medley relay (1:59.40).
Kissinger doesn’t have any particular times she is shooting for. She did not taper this week, preferring do that next week at the club sectionals in Columbia, Mo.
Kissinger is within striking distance of Megan Holthoff’s school record of 1:54.47 in the 200. She broke Amanda Autry’s 37-year record in the 500 (5:14) a year ago.
“It’s definitely surreal and crazy,’’ Kissinger said. “I was very appreciative and lucky I was able to do that.’’
Kissinger said the recruiting process has been “stressful’’ but is dealing with it the best she can. She plans to go into nursing after her college graduation.
Having fun is her first priority. She is happy her brother Thomas qualified for the boys meet in the 400 relay.
“I want to end my career on a high note,’’ Kissinger said. “I’m definitely going to cry.’’
The prelims will be Thursday with the top eight advancing to Friday’s championship finals and the next eight to the consolation finals.
Other qualifiers are:
• Brochu, seeded 21st in 200 free, 2:09.09 and 12th in 500 free, 5:39.43
• Stewart, seeded ninth in the 50 free, 25.76 and 12th in the 100 free, 57.06
• Mendoza-Lara, seeded 22nd in 50 free, 27.22
• Brown, seeded 22nd in 200 individual medley, 2:39.56
• Brionna Clayton, seeded 19th in the 100 breast, 1:17.24.
• 400 free relay of Loren Simpson, Laylah Nguyen, Brown and Brochu, who are seeded 12th in 4:13.84.
“We have a really good girls team this year,’’ said coach Stewart. “We have the same four girls in the 200 relay so we’re hoping to move up one place and win it.’’
