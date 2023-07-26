TULSA — Enid’s Hector Perez of the West was pinned in the third period of the Large School All-State Wrestling Dual by Jenks’ Carson Rich at 113 pounds at Union High School Wednesday.
NOC Enid signee Darcy Roberts of Lomega scored seven points in the Small West’s 41-36 loss to the Small East at the All-State girls basketball game at Sapulpa High School.
Three area players are set to play their final high school games of their careers Thursday at the Boys All-State basketball games at the Chieftain Center at Sapulpa High School.
Alva’s Kyler Penco will be playing for the Small West while Kingfisher’s Caden Kitchen and Xavier Ridenour will be playing for the Large West. The small school game tips off at 7, followed by the big school game at 8:30.
A few coaches — Shane Feely (Alva) and Jared Reese (Kingfisher) — will be making their final bow as representatives of their old schools. Feely will be the high school principal at Okeene. Reese will be the boys basketball coach and elementary school principal at Dover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.