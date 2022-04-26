The Plainsmen kicked off the last week of the regular season with a bang, defeating Stillwater 10-3 on Monday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
“We got in a hole early,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “I’m really proud of Jake Kennedy, he threw lights out. He could have folded when they jumped on him and hit a few homers in the first, but he settled in and shut them out the rest of the way.”
Kennedy pitched a complete game and only gave up five hits while striking out six.
Enid started the game off in a 3-0 hole after Stillwater got a homer from one of the best high school prospects in the country, Jackson Holliday. Stillwater added a two-run home run later that inning to take a 3-0 lead.
Enid got on the board right away. Garrett Shull tripled to right to score Brock Slater. The next at-bat, McCage Hartling grounded out to score Shull.
Enid broke out in the third with the game tied at three.
First, a bases-loaded walk to Seth Carlson gave Enid a 4-3 lead. Bennett Percival singled to center to score two and give the Plainsman a 6-3 lead. James Humphrey came up next and singled to right to give Enid a 7-3 lead.
Kennedy held Stillwater in the fourth and then Enid really went to work extending the lead, scoring three in the bottom of the fourth to lead 10-3.
Kennedy, the ace of the Plainsmen’s staff, did a good job of holding Stillwater’s 2-3-4 hitters — Jackson Holliday, Ethan Holliday and Gage Gundy — in check. The trio was a combined 2-10 against Kennedy, with Jackson Holliday being the only one to get a hit.
Stillwater walked 10 Plainsmen. Enid took advantage of those runners on base, along with timely hitting.
Percival led the Plainsmen with four RBI. Humphrey had two RBI, while Shull, Hartling and Carlson each had one. The Plainsmen only struck out twice.
Enid is now third in 6A-4 with a record of 21-7 and heads to Stillwater on Tuesday. With Tulsa Union’s win against Booker T. Washington on Monday, the Plainsmen are eliminated from the possibility of hosting in the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.