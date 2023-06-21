Enid senior-to-be Bennett Percival didn’t feel any pressure playing for the Northwest team Tuesday at the Oklahoma State Baseball Games at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, even though there were reps from 18 college and four major league teams (Royals, Yankees, Padres and Cubs).
“It’s just another game,” Percival said. “There’s always somebody watching you.”
Percival certainly didn’t hurt himself by going 1-for-2 with a single in the first, a walk in the third and an RBI ground out in the Northwest’s 11-0 rout of the Northeast.
“It’s exposure for everybody,” he said. “It was good looks for everybody today. When the team is jelling together and really feeling good and together, everything goes good.”
Teammate Garrett Shull was 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the sixth. McCage Hartling was 1-of-3 with a double in the fifth and a run scored. He made a strong bid for a homer in the seventh but just curved foul.
“I thought all of our guys had good games,” said Enid coach Brad Gore, the event’s organizer and one of the Northwest coaches. “It was a good way for them to get involved and meet new guys.”
That was the best thing of the day for Percival, who rotated in the outfield with Shull, Weston Thomas of Piedmont and Chance Owens of Yukon.
“After playing against these guys all year, being together on the same team is a blast,” Percival said. “The coaches have put together a really good team and it shows on the scoreboard.”
Northwest pitchers Kylen Dodge of Mustang, Cade Trotter of Vici and Tripp Green of Laverne combined for a three-hitter and six strikeouts. No Northeast player got as far as third.
“Putting up a zero is really good,” Gore said. “All three were throwing strikes with two or three pitches. When you do that and have guys playing good defense like these guys did, you’re going to be successful.”
Owens was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Easton Roby of Okarche was 2-for-3 with a triple, a single, a run scored and an RBI. Chance Accord of Cashion scored two runs and had an RBI. Thomas scored twice with an RBI triple.
Northeast had lost to Tulsa, 7-4 earlier in the day. Oklahoma City beat Tulsa, 1-0, while the Southeast beat the Southwest, 12-6.
The Northwest will face the Southeast at noon and Oklahoma City at 2:30 p.m. in the event’s final day. Southeast plays Oklahoma City at 9:30 while the Southwest meets Tulsa at 5 and Northeast at 7:30.
“All the guys are in mid-season form,” said Percival, who is playing for the Enid Majors this summer. “It’s a game, you’ve got to have fun. Our goal is just to play like we did today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.