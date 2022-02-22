Mother Nature is continuing to reset the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association basketball playoffs.
The association announced Tuesday that all Class 2A-6A regional tournaments and Class A and 2A area tournaments have been set back a day due to inclement weather in the forecast.
Last week, the Class A and B area I and area II tournaments were set back a day because of weather conditions.
“We have been hard hit by the weather,’’ said OSSAA public relations director Van Shea Iven.
Enid’s girls now will play host Bixby at 8 p.m. Friday, with the winner facing the Union-Muskogee winner Monday night in the finals.
Enid’s boys will face host Jenks at 8 p.m. Saturday, with the winner meeting the Tulsa Washington-Stillwater winner at 7 p.m. Monday in the finals.
There have been some time changes for the newly scheduled Friday games.
All tournaments on Friday will be one session with regional losers bracket games at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and winners bracket at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. All Class A and B area games will be losers bracket. Tickets already purchased will be honored.
Saturday’s times will be the same as those originally scheduled for Friday, with losers bracket games at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. and winners bracket at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Monday’s times will be the same as they originally were scheduled on Saturday.
The rescheduling will mean a shorter preparation time for next week’s state tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 2. A coaches Zoom meeting for pairings will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Here are the new times for the Class A Area I tournament at Stride Bank Center:
• Friday — All losers bracket. Girls, 4 p.m., Arapaho-Butler vs. Laverne; 7, Thomas vs. Seiling. Boys, 5:30, Arapaho-Butler vs. Seiling; 8:30, Mooreland vs. Vici.
• Saturday — Girls, Losers bracket, 1:30, Friday’s winners. Winners bracket, 6:30, Turpin vs. Garber. Boys, losers bracket, 3, Friday’s winners. Winners bracket, 8, Garber vs. Texhoma (winner to state).
• Monday — Girls, losers bracket, 6:30, Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. winner vs. Garber-Turpin loser (winner to state). Boys, losers bracket, 8, Saturday’s 3 p.m. winner vs. Garber-Texhoma loser (winner to state).
There also are tournaments involving area teams at Woodward (Kremlin-Hillsdale and Okeene girls, Timberlake boys) and Stroud (Lomega boys and girls).
The rescheduling will affect 2A regional tournaments involving area teams at Fairview (Watonga boys and girls, Fairview boys and girls), 3A at Hennessey (Alva and Hennessey), Perry (Chisholm boys and girls) and 4A at Kingfisher (Kingfisher boys and girls).
Times also have been adjusted for the state wrestling tournaments. Three Enid High wrestlers have qualified — Shae Salinas, Trinit Zweifel and Carlos Alvarado.
First-round matches will be at 7 p.m. Friday for all classes at the State Fair Arena. First-round consolation matches will be at 10:30 a.m. with the semifinals at 2:45 p.m. The championship semifinals are set for 2:45. The championship and consolation finals will be at 7:30 p.m.
