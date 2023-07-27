SAPULPA — Alva’s Kyler Penco scored six points and had several assists to help lead the Small West boys past the Small East, 71-68, at the Oklahoma Coaches Association Small School All-State basketball game Thursday at Sapulpa High School.

Three area players — Merric Judd of Timberlake, Austin Houk of Fairview and Wrigley Kennedy of Kingfisher — are scheduled to play for the West at the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football game at 7 p.m. Friday at Oklahoma Baptist University.

Judd, a wide receiver, is scheduled to go to Northeastern A&M. Kennedy, an offensive lineman, has signed with Southeastern Oklahoma State, while Houk, a tight end-linebacker, has signed with Southwestern Oklahoma State.

