Pearl River came out Friday night on a mission — to stay alive in the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series after losing to Madison Thursday night.
The No.1 seed did that, defeating Madison 19-1, behind hot bats and a plethora of walks by Madison.
A four-run first inning, got the party going for PRCC early, but it wasn’t over there. Home runs in the fourth and fifth by Ian Montz and Alex Perry helped extend the lead.
Perry’s homer was just one of seven runs scored in the fifth, an inning that saw Madison walk five Wildcat batters and use two different pitchers.
Perry began the inning with his homer and capped it with a two-RBI single, accounting for all three of his RBI.
D.K. Donaldson also had three RBI for Pearl River. One came on a first inning single, and the others coming on a seventh inning single.
Madison starter Carson Fluno went three innings, giving up four hits and seven runs to the Wildcats.
Madison used six pitchers in the loss.
Pearl River starter Dakota Lee went six innings, allowing up six hits and one run. Lee struck out four.
The Wildcats also got RBI from Tate Parker, Taylor Woodcock, Matt Mercer, Gabe Broadus, Logan Walters and Preston Soper.
Madison’s lone run came in the bottom of the first on a Zach Storbakke single.
The two teams will play Saturday at 2 p.m. to determine a national champion.
