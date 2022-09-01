PC-HUNTER 50, DCLA 0

DCLA 0 0 0 0 — 0

PC-H 38 0 6 6 — 50

First quarter

PC-H — Harrison Stapleton 3 run (Ethan Enslinger run)

PC-H — Enslinger 56 run (Zander Cambron run)

PC-H — Stapleton 52 punt return (Cole Mitchell run)

PC-H — Cambron 4 run (Ashton Banks pass from Ensminger)

PC-H — Cambron 9 run (pass failed)

PC-H — Blayne Tefft 11 run (run failed)

PC-H — Tefft 11 run (no conversion)

Team stats

DCLA PC-H

First downs 6 15

Yards rushing 2 219

Yards passing 46 22

Passes 5-17-0 3-5-0

Total offense 48 241

Punts 5-28.2 2-45

Fumbles 2-6 2-5

Penalties 7-32 5-40

