PC-HUNTER 50, DCLA 0
DCLA 0 0 0 0 — 0
PC-H 38 0 6 6 — 50
First quarter
PC-H — Harrison Stapleton 3 run (Ethan Enslinger run)
PC-H — Enslinger 56 run (Zander Cambron run)
PC-H — Stapleton 52 punt return (Cole Mitchell run)
PC-H — Cambron 4 run (Ashton Banks pass from Ensminger)
PC-H — Cambron 9 run (pass failed)
PC-H — Blayne Tefft 11 run (run failed)
PC-H — Tefft 11 run (no conversion)
Team stats
DCLA PC-H
First downs 6 15
Yards rushing 2 219
Yards passing 46 22
Passes 5-17-0 3-5-0
Total offense 48 241
Punts 5-28.2 2-45
Fumbles 2-6 2-5
Penalties 7-32 5-40
