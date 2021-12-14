ENID, Okla. — The Plainsmen showed fight early, but didn’t have enough to keep up with an athletic Putnam City West squad, falling 73-57 Tuesday at Enid High School.
Enid trailed 16-13 after the first period, before being outscored 21-14 to close out the half. Enid’s offense worked for good looks early, but struggled to get open in the second half.
The Patriots outscored the Plainsmen 19-8 coming out of the break to give themselves a 56-35 lead.
“At the beginning of the ballgame I thought we got some good looks, but they just kind of didn’t go down at times,” Enid head coach Curtis Foster said. “The first quarter was still a ballgame … it wasn’t so much that (P.C. West) shot the ball great, it was the second and third and sometimes fourth chances they were getting to put the ball in the bucket.”
The Plainsmen knew they had their hands full going up against a Patriots squad ranked No. 5 in Class 6A. Still, Foster said he thought his players looked “a little sluggish” on Tuesday.
“Some of the things I saw on the floor — the non-commitment to screen out, the non-commitment to attack the boards and rebound, transition defense — hell it was pretty much the whole ball game,” he said. “We just didn’t show up today, I know some guys are starting to get sluggish right about now and that’s no excuse, you’ve got a ballgame and you’ve got to show up ready to play.”
Cam Mathis led the Plainsmen in scoring with 12. Senior Taye Sullivan also got into double figures, finishing with 10 points. Nine Enid players ended up scoring in the game and seven players finished with more than one basket (Ayden Iverson eight, Xavier Altidor six, Jaryn Porter six, Evante Warren four, Tykie Andrews seven).
The loss drops Enid (3-4) back below .500 with four games remaining before the start of Christmas break. The Plainsmen had a promising start to their season, going 2-1 with an overtime win over 6A No. 12 Choctaw.
They’ve gone 1-3 since, including a 1-2 showing at the Edmond Open.
Still, the Plainsmen haven’t had an easy road so far. In addition to Choctaw and Putnam City West, they’ve faced the No. 3 team in Class 5A, the No. 4 team in 6A, the No. 1 team in 3A and a tough Trinity Christian (Lubbock, Tex.) squad.
Enid will be expecting another tough slate at the Enid Holiday Classic, which starts on Thursday.
“We’ve got some chances to get a couple wins here or there, but we’ve got to take it one play at a time and do things right on the floor,” Foster said.
PC WEST 63, PACERS 32
After trailing by eight going into halftime, the Pacers couldn’t overcome a cold shooting streak, falling to Putnam City West, 63-32, on Tuesday.
Enid (0-7) held the No. 4 Patriots to 12 points in the first quarter, before putting up their biggest scoring quarter of the game in the second. By halftime, Putnam City West led 28-20 before a second half shooting slump ended any hope of an upset.
Pacers head coach Nina Gregory said there were still a lot of positives to take away from the game despite the loss.
“I thought we played one of our better games, they played really hard,” Gregory said. “We went on a little bit of a scoring lull in the second half, but overall we’ve had our point guard go down and go hurt, and we’re trying to find their identity.”
Maryangel Jibbwa finished with nine points to lead the Pacers in scoring and sophomore forward Kyra Criss scored six.
The Pacers will be back in action on Thursday, when they play in the Enid Holiday Classic.
