Annabelle Miller is a hungry ballplayer.
The Pond Creek-Hunter freshman, who won’t even turn 14 until Aug. 24, scored 18 points in the PC-Hunter Elite’s 33-15 rout of the Chisholm Lady Longhorns Saturday at the Mid-America Youth Basketball Tournament at Enid High School.
She was not satisfied as she walked off the court.
“No sir, it wasn’t as good as I wanted to play,” Miller said. “I could have attacked the hole better. I could have went to the boards more often. I always feel I could have done better. I’m pushing myself hard.”
The 5-foot-10 Miller is using the summer to transition to the high school game.
“Playing against the high school girls has really pushed me to be my best self,” she said. “It’s a lot of work to get myself a starting spot. It’s a lot of work. People don’t want a freshman to show them up. That’s good for me. I want to get better.”
Her teammates have embraced her. Miller is enjoying playing with her sister, Abby, a junior-to-be who hit two free throws in the game.
“It’s nice playing with her,” Miller said. “We push each other.”
Miller goes to the gym every day to work on her game as well as the weight room to get stronger.
“I want to get stronger,” she said. “I’ll be facing girls older than I am. I need to make up for that (lack of experience) with my strength.”
Beth Lanie, the Lady Panthers summer coach, said Miller is far ahead of most freshmen because of her work ethic and attitude.
“She is athletic and knows how to use her body well,” Lanie said. “She comes from a long line of athletes (father Jay was a multiple sport star at Wakita). If she keeps working hard, she will be a great player. With a little more age, come November and October, she is going to be a threat in Northwest Oklahoma.”
Summer ball is a little different from school ball.
“The touchy fouls they call makes me work harder during summer ball,” she said.
Miller said she feels no pressure being a freshman.
Miller said she felt she went to the boards well Saturday but needs to work on her ball handling.
