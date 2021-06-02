Kirkwood couldn’t sustain the momentum of a 12-0 run-rule victory over second seeded Lincoln Land, falling 7-6 to Patrick Henry in their third game of the NJCAA Division II World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark on Tuesday.
The Eagles took a 6-2 lead after Casey Sole sent a ball over the left field wall for a three-run homer. The Patriots responded two innings later two-RBI home run from Taylor Reney that tied the game 6-6. Reney would give his team the lead for good in the eighth with an RBI-single.
“I thought we had good at-bats, got a couple big hits,” Eagles head coach Todd Rima said. “Sole with the home run is exactly what we needed to get us going and then their kid hit a big home run. The nine-hitter hits a three-run homer on a 3-2 count, you’ve got to tip your hat to that kid.”
Reney accounted for two of the Patriots’ 11 hits on the day. Kirkwood came up with eight hits, but also had three errors to Patrick Henry’s one.
Patriot second baseman Graham Dalton made heads up plays in back-to-back innings on two line drives that would’ve otherwise gone for extra bases. Left fielder Tristan McAlister saved another potential big play on a diving catch on a fly ball that had found the gap.
“We made a ton of great plays, we had one in the end with a diving play by our second baseman, but our left fielder made a diving play, just guys flying around the yard,” Patriots head coach Cody Ellis said. “That’s the way we practice and that’s the way we play, full tilt.”
The Patriots played Bryson Pleasant at pitcher, but replaced him for Nick Duncan in the second after the team gave up two early runs.
“He was just a little off, just couldn’t find it,” We ran him back out there in the second inning because he’s had the ability to find it and have some swing and miss stuff, but we went to our pen, and kudos to them, they picked us up.”
Jacob Matheney got the win for the Patriots after pitching four innings. He allowed one hit and one run while striking out four batters and walking none.
With a win, the Patriots move on to face Western Oklahoma State in the semifinals on Wednesday. The loss eliminates Kirkwood after a 44-21 season.
Rima said he’s happy his squad was able to be one of the final six teams this season, but wants to make sure his team has a longer stay the next time they come to Enid.
“This is the goal of over 100 junior colleges in the Division II level every year, to play every year on this field,” Rima said. “For our guys to get down here and be one of the final six teams … that’s what you build your program to. Now we’ve got to continue to get better to get to Thursday and Friday.”
“I just thank the people of Enid, this place is unbelievable, our host team is the best, they’re unbelievable and we felt like we’re at home. We hope to get back soon,” Rima said.
Patrick Henry will face Western at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. If the Patriots win, they’ll have to beat the Pioneers twice in order to advance to the championship round.
Loggers eliminated in 2 games
Lincoln Land dropped their second straight game and were eliminated for the World Series on Tuesday after a 12-0 run-rule loss to Kirkwood.
The Loggers allowed the Eagles to get the bats going early in the game, but were able to prevent them from turning those hits into runs. The Eagles led 1-0 after teh first inning and 2-0 after the fourth before coming up with a big six-run sixth inning and a four-run seventh to finish the game in a run-rule in seven innings.
“We kind of pitched out of them,” Lincoln Land head coach Ron Riggle said. “We were kind of in the game … and then the last couple innings it got out of hand, but we were in the game and still had some chances, just give credit to them. Their kid pitched well and we didn’t get hits when we needed to and that’s what it comes down to.”
Kirkwood held Lincoln Land to just one hit in the game, a triple by Ian Benner in the third inning. Kirkwood starting pitcher Caleb Fuller pitched seven complete innings in the game, and struck out 10 batters while walking five.
The Loggers are eliminated after a 44-12 season that featured five straight losses to begin the season.
“We didn’t play well here, but you can’t take anything away from what we did,” Riggle said. “… When we started out 0-5 and then we won 44 games and went 44-10, we had a great season so I don’t want what happened here to deter from what really was a great season.”
Wednesday’s Games
(Winners advance to championship round
3:30 p.m. – Western vs Patrick Henry
7 p.m. – LSU-Eunice vs Kellogg
Thursday’s Games
Western vs Patrick Henry (if necessary) – TBD
LSU-Eunice vs KellogG (if necessary) – TBD
Championship round scenarios
- 3-game series (both teams with no losses)
Game 1: Thursday – 7 p.m.
Game 2: Friday – 8 p.m.
Game 3: Saturday – 7 p.m.
- Winner-Take-All (both teams with a loss)
Championship Game: Friday – 7 p.m.
- 2-game series (one team with a loss)
Game 1: Friday – 7 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday – 7 p.m.
