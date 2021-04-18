Ty Parker, who grew up rooting for the Garber Wolverines, would haunt his former teammates in the finals of the Merrifield Office Supply Plus Tournament.
Parker, who went to Garber schools through the seventh grade, threw a two-hitter, struck out seven, scored three times, had two doubles and drove in six runs as the Mustangs run-ruled the Wolverines, 11-1 to take their first Merrifield title since 2017.
“We have gone four years without winning this,” said the Pioneer freshman. “I wanted to do it for my seniors.”
Parker, who transferred from Chisholm last fall, was pumped to face his old friends.
“I’m 100 percent Mustang,” he said. “I was wanting to beat those guys that I played with before and do it in a way they will remember it.”
That might have been an understatement.
He had a no-hitter until David Nagel’s bloop single with two out in the fourth. He had retired the first seven batters. He lost the shutout in the fifth when T.J. Bennett walked, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out single by Carson Schovanec.
“I was disappointed to lose the shutout,” Parker said. “I was thinking no-hitter and that’s why it went away.’’
Parker was effective with his fastball, curve and changeup. The only negative was that he walked six batters.
He got out of bases-loaded jams in the third when he struck out Ty Chester and in the fourth when he fanned Ty Silvers.
“Ty threw well,” said Pioneer coach Dave Riesen. “He struggled a bit at times, but I was pleased that he did fight out of it when he did get in jams. The most exciting thing about him is he is only a freshman. He is only going to get better.”
Parker had two of Pioneer’s five hits. The Mustangs were able to take advantage of eight walks and four batters being hit by pitches.
Parker made it 1-0 in the first when he reached on a fielder’s choice and scored when Dayton Thrower walked with the bases loaded.
He drove in Ty Dennett and Brayden Drewke with a double in the second and scored on a wild pitch. Hunter Koontz opened the third with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. Brock Weber walked and eventually scored on a Parker ground out.
Parker, in the fifth, cleared the bases with a three-RBI double scoring Koontz, Dennett and Drewke.
“I just got up and attacked the first pitch fastball,” Parker said. “It never fails.”
“He’s driven in a lot of runs for us this year,” Riesen said. “He’s definitely had a good day at the plate.”
It was the fifth straight win for the 30-4 Mustangs, who outscored tournament opponents, 66-4 over five games.
“I’m excited to win it,” Riesen said. “Hopefully, we’re starting to play good baseball again. It’s important that we’re ready to go in the next three weeks because that’s when the real season starts (with district Thursday with Yale and Frontier).
“This tournament was really good for us. We had a good offensive approach all weekend. We were not chasing a lot of pitches out of the zone. If you have good pitching and good defense, it will keep you in a lot of games.”
Garber, 19-5, reached the Merrifield finals for the first time ever. It was playing its third game of the day after beating Fairview, 14-8 and Drummond, 10-4 earlier in the day.
“I’m excited to see the Garber baseball program back,” Riesen said. “It’s a lot of fun competing against those guys. They have a chance to go a long way in the playoffs. I’m excited to see Garber baseball where it’s been in the past.”
