Ty Parker, who led Pioneer to a 40-2 record and the state tournament, was named the player of the year on the All-Skeltur Conference baseball team announced Monday.
Pioneer’s Dave Riesen was named the coach of the year.
Six other Mustangs were honored — Brayden Drewke, Leyton Parker, Dayton Thrower, Brock Weber, Cole Koontz and Hunter Koontz.
Drummond had five representatives — Gage Salinas, Austin Longpine, Trevin King, Kelton Arnold and Caden Ehardt. Covington-Douglas had three — Parker Smith, Cooper Sherman and Christian Tarango as did Garber — Carson Schovanec, Jace Shipley and Trenton Hoopes.
Others honored were Tyler Vanover, Waukomis; Damion Turner, Dover; and Aaron Kerr, Pond Creek-Hunter.
