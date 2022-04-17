Ty Parker shook off the ill affects of a Thursday food poisoning incident to throw a perfect game in Pioneer’s 10-0 run-rule victory over Timberlake in the championship game of the Merrifield Office Supply Plus Invitational Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Parker struck out seven of the nine batters he faced in the three-inning affair. First baseman Hunter Koontz helped saved the perfect game by nabbing a wild throw on one of the two fair balls hit by the Tigers.
“I feel pretty good about it,” Parker said. “Timberlake was hot. I knew I had to throw strikes and get it up in the count and I did it. I felt I was in the zone with every pitch. I put it where I wanted it.”
That the game was only three innings didn’t take away from the perfect game for Parker.
“It’s still hard to do,” he said. “It’s hard not to walk anybody. I can’t complain about the seven strikeouts. I just threw the ball in there.”
Pioneer coach Dave Riesen said Parker was throwing the ball “like he has all year.”
“When Ty is in the strike zone like he was tonight, he was tough to hit,” Riesen said.
Parker had missed Pioneer’s Thursday night game with Watonga because of food poisoning.
“I’m feeling fine now,” he said. “I knew I had to come back with my team to get this.”
It was the second straight year Parker was the winning pitcher in the Merrifield championship game. He beat Garber a year ago.
“It’s great to get it back-to-back,” he said.
The Mustangs, 33-0 and ranked No. 6 in Class A, will host Timberlake in a rematch Monday before starting the playoffs Thursday with Yale and Drumright in the district at PHS.
“We’re going in there hot,” Parker said.”Hopefully, we can stay hot and nail it down.”
The Mustangs had only four hits in scoring six runs in the second and four in the third. Timberlake committed three errors. Four runs scored on wild pitches. There were six walks and two hit batsmen.
Dakota Wingo had three RBI with a two-RBI double in the second and an RBI single in the third.
Riesen said Timberlake starter Jacob Diller kept his team off balance. He said the Tigers should be proud of going 4-0 in winning their pool, coming back from a five-run deficit and a six-run deficit in their two games Friday.
“Their kids didn’t quit,” he said. “They deserved to be the runner-up and get to the finals. They have a nice ball club. They had a tremendous tournament to get to the finals as the No. 6 seed.
Pioneer outscored opponents 55-5 in their five tournament wins.
“Hopefully, we can keep playing well and keep improving,” Riesen said. “The real season is fixing to start next week.
“I told the boys our goal is to get better every day and to win every game that we play. The playoffs is when you want to start playing your best. We’re playing well, knock on wood. We hope we can continue to do that.”
DRUMMOND 8, GARBER 2 (3rd place)
Caden Ehardt struck out seven in going the distance for the Bulldogs. He was two-for-four at the plate and scored a run. Austin Longpine had three RBI while Blake Richter drove in two. Gage Salinas was two-for-two with an RBI. Elton Arnold had a double. Jace Shipley had two RBI for the Wolverines. Kooper Hughes was two-for-three.
OBA 7, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 6 (5th place)
Harrison Crow bunted in Jud Cheatham with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Chatham scored four runs for the Trojans while Bodie Boydstun had a triple and scored twice. The Broncs had taken a 6-5 lead with two runs in the top of the seventh, helped by a triple by Mark Welch.
CHISHOLM 19, WATONGA 9 (7th place)
Nick Deterding hit a home run and had four RBI as the Longhorns (13-12) went over the .500 mark for the season. Jackson Caddell had two triples and scored three runs. Aman Langley doubled and scored three runs. John Easton scored three runs and drove in three more.
