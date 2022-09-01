POND CREEK — Pond Creek-Hunter’s starters got to take their Labor Day holiday a little early in a 50-0 mercy rule victory over Deer Creek-Lamont Thursday at Panther Field.
The Panthers scored on their first four possessions as well as a 52-yard punt return by Harrison Stapleton in taking a 38-0 first quarter lead.
Pond Creek-Hunter coach Hunter Bowman was able to empty his bench with the Eagles staying in the game until Blayne Tefft ended the game on his second 11-yard touchdown run with 4:31 remaining
We played a lot better this week,’’ said Bowman, whose team had lost to Okeene 20-14 in overtime last week. “Our execution was a lot better and we paid more attention to detail. I think our guys were a little uncomfortable last week, but we’re becoming more comfortable about what I expect.’’
Stapleton, Zander Cambron and Tefft all scored twice for the Panthers. Stapleton had a three-yard touchdown run to go with his punt return.
Cambron scored the fourth and fifth touchdowns on runs of four and nine yards. Tefft’s touchdowns came in the second half. Quarterback Ethan Enslinger rushed for 93 yards on two carries, including a 56-yard run for the second touchdown.
Bowman credited the offensive line of Lucas Still, Teagan Howell and Kaden Schultz as well as tight ends Tefft and Hunter Simpson for the big numbers.
“The offensive line was fantastic,’’ Bowman said. “We’re beginning to get an identity on offense.’’
DCLA had only two yards rushing, thanks primarily to some bad snaps and fumbles. Quarterback Logan Sutherland had some long pass plays in the second half. DCLA’s deepest penetration was the Panthers 32.
“We weren’t going hard the first quarter and a half,’’ said first-year DCLA coach James Jones. “All of a sudden we found ourselves. We were struggling on defense but we got something going on defense. When you give away the first quarter and a half, this is the result. We’ll go back tomorrow and figure out what we can do on offense and see if we can’t match our defense and see if we can get up and get going again.’’
“The defense played lights out,’’ Bowman said.
Bowman said he was glad he was able to play so many players.
“That’s game minutes that will pay dividends down the line,’’ he said. “I was on the other end of this last year at Beaver. We’re not out to embarrass anybody.’’
The Panthers and Eagles will both be off next week. Pond Creek-Hunter hosts Medford Sept. 16 while DCLA will visit Covington-Douglas.
