CORRECTION: Pond Creek-Hunter's name was corrected to Panthers
POND CREEK — Pond Creek-Hunter punctuated an up-and-down season with a win Thursday night, 32-12, over Cherokee behind a pair of touchdown runs by Cole Mitchell.
The win secures a second-place finish for the Panthers, with their lone loss coming to the B-2 district champions. With the loss, Cherokee falls to 3-7 on the season, but will be able to secure the No. 4 spot in the final district standings if Ringwood defeats Kremlin-Hillsdale on Friday.
“I’m proud of them, after we got beat by Ringwood, that was one of the goals that we had in front of us — that we could get a home playoff game.” panthers head coach David Kerr said. “The guys did what they were supposed to do, got us another game at home next week, we’re excited.”
The Panthers held the Chiefs to one score in the first half, coming off a 10-yard pick-six by Kolby Roberts to cut Pond Creek-Hunter’s lead to two points. Mitchell got his first score on a 6-yard run that was set up by a 32-yard pass from Harrison Stapleton to Kaden Craig.
After driving down the field with the seconds dwindling down in the first half, Pond Creek-Hunter had the ball at the Cherokee 32-yard line with — what appeared to be — one last shot at the endzone.
Stapleton took the snap and looked deep for a receiver in the endzone, but instead chose to tuck it and run. He ran down the right sideline and cut back across the middle, before beating three Cherokee defenders to the goal line.
The score was called back due to an offensive holding call. The Panthers were given another untimed down from their own 42-yard line, and Stapleton ran for it again, this time being brought down after a short gain.
But the Panthers were given one last chance, as the Chiefs were called for a personal foul on the tackle of Stapleton. With a second untimed down, Stapleton stepped up in the pocket and heaved a 22-yard touchdown pass to Craig into the corner of the endzone.
The score counted, and the Panthers went into the locker room with a 24-6 lead.
“Yeah that was crazy, I don’t know if I’ve seen anything like that,” Kerr said. “… Kid ran a good route and Harrison made a great throw, I thought that was huge right before half.”
The Panthers leaned on their power run game to bleed out the clock in the second half behind their four-man rotation at running back. Cherokee’s Kai McHenry scored the Chiefs lone offensive touchdown of the game on a two-yard run in the third quarter.
Mitchell scored his final touchdown of the game on a 58-yard run up the middle of the field to end any hopes of a comeback.
“We know what we’re gonna get from Cole,” Kerr said. “He’s gonna give effort and he’s gonna run hard. All of our running backs run hard, I’m really impressed with our backs this year, we’ve got four of them that carry the ball quite a bit, and we’re not afraid to run with any of them.”
Now the Panthers and the Chiefs have the advantage of sitting at home on the final Friday of the regular season. Kerr said he plans to use that time to better prepare his team for whoever they may play next week.
“I thought both of us are kind of the same and our seasons are kind of the same,” Kerr said about Cherokee. “We both lost our quarterbacks this year so we’ve been moving some people around. I thought it was going to be a dog-fight and I don’t think the score really indicates the type of game it was. I thought it was two evenly-matched teams out there.”
