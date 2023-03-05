Enid News & Eagle
OKLAHOMA CITY — Taylor Woods showed you don’t always need practice in track.
The Pacer freshman, who has been out for only a week after starring for the Enid basketball team, won the high jump (5-2) and was fourth in the long jump (16-6) at the Putnam City West Invitational Saturday.
“She jumped great today,” said Enid coach Steve Bloom.
Mary Isbell was fifth in the shot put with a throw of 33-11¾. Geralyn Bunn was sixth in the 200 (26.9) and ninth in the 100 (13.46).
Gabi Hunter was fourth in the high jump (4-8), sixth in the 300 hurdles (53.99), and ninth in both the long jump (15-8) and 100 hurdles (20.40).
Sophia Faulk was disqualified after finishing second in the 3,200.
“We hit a lot of PRs (personal records) today,” Bloom said. “I thought Sophia ran a great race, hopefully she can come back the next race and run like she did today. Our throwers threw well.”
Bloom did not run any relays. He wanted to use the meet to establish times.
Erik Lewis was the headliner for the boys. He was third in the 100 (11.32) and teamed with Juan Chavez, Luke Rauh and Tykie Andrews to finish third in the 400 relay (44.24).
Adrian Alvarado was fourth in the high jump with a 5-10. Andrews was 10th with a 5-6.
Blake Jensen, Camryn Gantt, Carson Nault and Lucas Martinez were fourth in the 3,200 relay in 8:47.99.
Jensen was seventh in the open 3,200 in 10:45.73.
“There were some times that were not what we wanted,” said Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears, “but overall I was pleased with how everybody ran. We pretty much reached our goals. It was a good day.”
Alvarado “could have finished third if he had gotten off the bat a little faster,” Sears said. The 44.2 in the sprint relay, he said, was “not our best time … we just need to get back in the lab and work on it.”
Enid will go to Moore on Friday.
