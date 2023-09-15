Enid’s eight-game winning streak was snapped Thursday against Stillwater at Pacer Field in a 5-0 loss.
Coming into Thursday, the Pacers, who sat second in the district standings, hadn’t lost since Aug. 24, a 7-6 defeat, also to Stillwater.
The Pacers committed two errors and had just two hits, striking out 12 times, one of the highest strikeout counts of the season for Enid.
Pacers starter Kate Bezdicek threw 6.1 innings, allowing five hits and four earned runs. She walked six and struck out four.
The game was close after one inning, with Stillwater leading 1-0, and that’s where it sat until a four-run seventh by Stillwater opened the gap.
“I told the girls that it wasn’t a 5-0 game. That was a 1-0 game going into the seventh,” said Pacers coach Chris Jensen. We just have to do a better job of competing at the plate, putting the ball in play and putting pressure on the defense.”
Enid made a run at it in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Andee Rader, who got on via a walk, was moved to second via a sacrifice bunt, but a line out to end the inning stranded her.
In the seventh, Enid got a leadoff single from senior Chloee Robinson, but two strikeouts kept her at first with two outs. Freshman Laila Martinez got on via a hit-by-pitch and moved pinch runner Stella Stanley to second.
Both were stranded when the game ended on a strikeout.
Freshman Kenlee Adams had Enid’s only extra base hit, a double.
Coming into Thursday’s action, Enid sat second in the district standings, in the final position to host a regional.
Stillwater moves to 3-3 in district play but still trails Enid by a few games. Norman North leads the district and holds a tiebreaker over Enid after sweeping the season series.
“I told the girls, one game does not define the season we are having,” Jensen said. “We still have a lot of games in front of us, we have a huge game with Edmond Memorial (third in the district) coming up. Westmoore is playing Norman North and Stillwater still has to play Westmoore and there are some big games coming up, so it’s probably going to come down to the wire.”
The Pacers are now 20-5-1.
