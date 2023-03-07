After beating Cimarron on Monday to open the slow-pitch softball season, the Enid Pacers opened the home slate Tuesday at Pacer Field.
The result was the same, a 14-9 win over Fairview.
Sahrena Williams started the game for the Pacers after going the distance in the win Monday. Wiliams went 2.2 innings Tuesday and gave up two hits and nine runs, two earned. She struck out two.
Fairview opened with a pair of runs in the top of the second before the Pacers got a chance to hit.
When Enid did, they took the lead with a three-run inning. Jaelyn Imani drove in a pair of runs on a grounder and Stella Stanley got the first of her five RBI with a single.
Enid added another run in the bottom of the second before Fairview took the lead with a seven-run third inning.
The Pacers cut into the lead with three runs in the bottom of the third on a three-run homer by Stanley.
The Pacers took the lead for what would be the last time in the bottom of the fourth with a four-run inning.
Kyra Criss, Imani and Camryn Patterson each scored.
Imani finished with two RBI and two hits. Stanley added the final of her five RBI in the bottom of the sixth.
“Stella is a two-sport athlete right now, she is also playing golf,” said Pacers coach Chris Jansen. “I’m glad they didn’t have a golf tournament today or we wouldn’t have gotten those five RBI.”
After coming in to finish the game, Kinzley Lebada pitched 4.1 innings, giving up four hits and no runs. She also had a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth. Imani and Stanley are tied for the most RBI on the young season for the Pacers with five each.
Despite the win, Jensen knows there are things to work on.
“We will take a win,”Jansen said. “We are going to start practicing out here again tomorrow. We will have a lot of defense and fundamentals and fly balls tomorrow, just to get back in the groove. That’s what slow-pitch is all about, working on the fundamentals and base running.”
The Pacers are at Kellet Park Friday and Saturday for the Spring Swing.
